Dubai, UAE – Beyond the myriad use-cases of artificial intelligence seen across industries, medical professionals recently highlighted that AI is even accelerating one of the most complex fields of medicine – genomics, and revolutionising patient care, at Ai Everything Global 2025, which concluded last week.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in association with GITEX GLOBAL, the landmark event showcased AI’s transformative potential and its ability to drive industry-wide change. It illuminated how AI enhances the efficiency of healthcare systems and shapes the future of genomics, offering new solutions to some of the sector’s most pressing challenges, like understanding and predicting hidden patterns in advanced genomics data sets – making it possible to diagnose and treat illnesses more precisely than ever before.

Harnessing AI to Transform Genomics and Healthcare

For healthcare, AI has been a game-changer, bolstering health system operations and care delivery. With immense potential for the future, Paul Jones, CEO, BioPharma Solutions, AI Life Sciences at M42, a global leader in AI-enabled health tech, emphasised how AI is shifting the focus from reactive treatment to more proactive early detection.

He explained: “We probably understand less than 1% of what is in genomics and there’s still 99% still to be uncovered. So the research endeavour is absolutely critical, because we need to gradually chip away at that 99% until there is more value. If you can shift the emphasis into early detection and prevention through AI, you can start to break the health and care agenda apart and focus on health initiatives and that is a really important emphasis that we are beginning to see where we can make these predictions.”

Joining Jones in the panel discussion, Prof. Alireza Haghighi, Chief Executive and Founding Director of the Harvard Medical School International Center for Genetic Disease (HMS-iCGD), and Principal Investigator & Director of the National Genome Project of Bahrain at Harvard, shared his expertise on the evolving field of genomics.

He shared: “We are very fortunate to be living in this era as modern medicine has been probably the most significant human achievement. We now have access to powerful tools that can change the game. For the first time in history, we are getting help from technology and we are not short of data. With that said, take the 1% of genomics – we don’t know much but this is where AI can help to form policies and contribute to data-driven decision-making by the policy makers. When it comes to genomics, AI is an amazing and powerful tool as doctors can help not only predict but prevent potential diseases.”

The UAE is already taking bold strides in genomics with the Emirati Genome Programme – one of the world’s largest initiatives of its kind that marked a major milestone of collecting 500,000 genetic samples1 last year, paving the way for personalised healthcare solutions tailored to the Emirati population.

Strategic Collaborations are Key to Advancing Healthcare

Highlighting the importance of collaboration in global health efforts, Prof. Haghighi stressed that 4.5 billion people worldwide still lack access to essential healthcare services. He pointed out the crucial role partnerships play in bridging these gaps, stressing the critical need for global collaboration in addressing healthcare challenges.

“Partnerships are a very important factor for any advancement, but when it comes to healthcare, it becomes even more important,” he said. “We just came out of a pandemic, and what we learned is that if your friend is not safe, then you’re not safe. This applies to biology,” he added.

He strongly emphasised that, for medical research and development to reach its maximum potential, interconnectivity and interoperability across healthcare systems are essential. By enabling data exchange and integration across borders, researchers and healthcare providers can accelerate breakthroughs, making advancements in genomics and patient care more widely accessible - resulting in more effective treatments and improved health outcomes.

He added: “If you don't have information about the population of your home country, or any country, we cannot make our medicines better. This is why we need partnerships to make sure that their data is generated everywhere. If we want to have a healthy population, we need to partner and make sure that different services are available to everyone.”

Spider-Inspired Microrobots: Redefining Surgical Precision

Elsewhere at Ai Everything Global, the programme also featured groundbreaking research on microrobots through organic dead spider-inspired grippers, to safely extract dead or infected cells, drawing inspiration from the agility of arachnids, and exemplifying the fusion of AI, robotics, and bioengineering.

This innovation could transform surgical practices, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional metallic tools, minimising tissue damage and accelerating recovery.

“Our innovation harnesses nature’s design to deliver minimally invasive procedures with unparalleled precision,” said Dr. Hemachandran Kannan, Director at the AI Research Centre, Woxsen University, India, and an Ambassador for AI Frontier Network.

“By integrating AI-driven control systems with bioengineered necrobiotic structures, we enhance the precision and adaptability of robotic-assisted microsurgical procedures. This breakthrough approach not only improves surgical outcomes but also sets the stage for AI-powered advancements in medical robotics - offering greater flexibility in performing complex surgeries with minimal patient recovery time”.

Accelerating Global Conversations Leading to Ai Everything Global 2026

The global AI market in healthcare is projected to reach USD $164 billion by 2030, according to Research and Markets’ analysts, highlighting the transformative potential of AI in health; revolutionising patient care and streamlining operations to reduce operational costs.

Ai Everything Global in affiliation with GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech and startup show, continues to serve as a seamless global platform for driving conversations on the future of AI and digital health, convening the largest AI ecosystem, including big tech enterprises, pioneering startups, investors, researchers, and government officials.

Building on this momentum, GITEX DIGI_HEALTH 5.0 Expo-Summit Asia will host its second edition in Thailand from 10-12 September 2025, in partnership with Medical Fair, uniting the brightest minds in digital health and showcasing cutting-edge innovations, from AI-driven diagnostics to smart hospitals. The conversation then moves to GITEX GLOBAL in the UAE from 13-17 October 2025, expanding the focus to broader advancements in AI and digital health, fuelling the global transformation in the sector.

Looking forward to 2026, Ai Everything Global, set to take place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism of Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), will further cement the UAE’s position as a leader in AI innovation. The most anticipated second edition of the event will spark insightful conversations and drive global collaboration in AI and critical industries, serving as a cornerstone for the international AI community and its wide ecosystem.

For more information, please visit aieverythingglobal.com

-Ends-

Follow Ai Everything Global on social media: Facebook | Instagram | X | LinkedIn

Hashtag: #AiEverythingGlobal

About Ai Everything Global

Ai Everything Global, the world’s premier AI event, debuts in the UAE across Abu Dhabi and Dubai from 4-6 February 2025 – organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in affiliation with GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest and best-rated tech show hosted annually in Dubai. The inaugural edition stages the largest AI ecosystem gathering worldwide, welcoming over 500 AI big tech, SMEs, and award-winning startups alongside 500 Chief AI Officers (CIAOs), 150 global investors, 200 international speakers, and 100 commercial AI developers from over 70 countries. It unites the world’s foremost AI experts, thought leaders, and corporate innovators to discover the most transformative hands-on use cases, address AI commercialisation challenges, forge new partnerships, accelerate cross-continental innovation, and shape the future of AI applications. For more information, please visit: aieverythingglobal.com.

About Dubai World Trade Centre

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted over 6,000 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 248 billion, attracting over 38 million business visitors to Dubai.

Media Contact:

Tayce Marchesi, PR Manager, DWTC | tayce.marchesi@dwtc.com

Ahmad Khalloudi, Account Manager, Seven Media | ahmadkhalloudi@sevenmedia.ae