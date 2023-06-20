The future of entrepreneurship and the evolving economic landscape take centre stage as the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC+ Africa) commences registration this Friday, 23 June.

The kick-off of registrations coincides with the first meeting of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), highlighting a significant milestone for the congress - Africa’s largest gathering of entrepreneurial experts and leaders – which will take place in Cape Town next year.

Pioneered by the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) in 2017, the GEC+ Africa will position itself as a powerful platform for entrepreneurs and leaders from over 50 African nations. These trailblazers are committed to fostering entrepreneurial activity and advocating for its transformative power within the African economic context.

Slated for 13 and 14 March 2024 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, GEC+ Africa is an unmissable event for anyone invested in Africa's entrepreneurial pulse. Registrants can look forward to a two-day experience filled with engagement and empowerment designed to catalyse both local and global entrepreneurial initiatives.

"GEC+ Africa is not just an event; it's a nexus of ideas, inspiration, and business innovation. It's the epicentre from which Africa’s business leaders are driving the transition from traditional corporate models into a more dynamic entrepreneurial economy," says Kizito Okechukwu, Co-Chair of the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) Africa.

Okechukwu encourages anyone interested in working with or supporting Africa’s entrepreneurs to register now and secure their attendance.

GEC+ Africa will include other international thought leaders and practitioners globally who have become a part of GEN’s global movement that advances entrepreneurship as a means of building economies and expanding human welfare.

As a precursor to the event in Cape Town, GEN will host a global gathering in Australia this September, further emphasising their commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial advancement across the globe.

GEN’s vision to support entrepreneurial efforts across the planet has been endorsed by legendary entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson: “I’m proud to support GEN, with a mission to make it possible for anyone, anywhere, to start or scale a new business.”

"Inaugurated by (then Deputy) President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Global GEC Johannesburg in 2017, GEC + Africa, is a profound testament to Africa's entrepreneurial spirit, our economic evolution, and our commitment to prosperity and growth,” Okechukwu says.

For event updates, visit https://gecafrica.co/ or email martin@alkemi.global for interview requests or media accreditation applications.

Find out more about GEC+ Africa at https://gecafrica.co/#about and the Global Entrepreneurship Congress Melbourne 2023 at https://genaustralia.org/about/

Issued on behalf of The Global Entrepreneurship Congress Africa (GEC+ Africa).