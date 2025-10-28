Sharjah, The 7th edition of the Adventure and Camping Exhibition will begin tomorrow, 29 October, at Expo Al Dhaid and will continue through 2 November 2025.

Organised by Expo Al Dhaid with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the five-day event serves as a key platform for camping trips and outdoor entertainment activities. It will officially open to the public on Thursday, 30 October, bringing together leading brands and suppliers to present the latest trends and innovations in the booming outdoor recreation market.

This year’s edition features participation from more than 60 exhibitors representing over 200 major brands specialising in camping, outdoor equipment, and marine excursions. Spanning a total area of 2,800 square meters across indoor and outdoor zones, the exhibition will showcase a selection of more than 10,000 innovative and high-quality products in camping and outdoor sports as well as hunting and fishing gear.

As a key business enabler for SMEs operating in the adventure and camping market, the exhibition offers a gateway to innovation, market expansion, and strategic partnerships, building on the growing success of its previous editions.

Beyond its commercial value, the exhibition promotes adventure tourism and stimulates investment in hospitality and nature-based leisure activities, positioning Sharjah’s Eastern Region as a leading destination for eco-tourism and adventure experiences by capitalising on its rich natural landscapes and growing economic potential.

The Adventure and Camping Exhibition 2025 offers off-roading and adventure enthusiasts a wide range of the latest products and supplies for tourism and camping trips. The displays include state-of-the-art camping technologies, high-end marine and outdoor sports equipment, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and quad bikes, as well as advanced hunting and fishing gear, and camping- specific safety and security devices.

Top camping and adventure companies will be offering exclusive discounts and promotions, alongside an array of outdoor entertainment activities, including live vehicle and motorcycle demonstrations.

A key highlight of this year’s exhibition will be the unveiling of a 100% electric off-road and adventure vehicle, an innovation that reflects the sector’s growing shift toward sustainability and advanced mobility solutions in the outdoor recreation industry.

The Adventure and Camping Exhibition enhances its visitor appeal through a segmented display layout that streamlines product discovery and purchasing. The Camping Zone serves as a core attraction, showcasing a comprehensive selection of travel essentials and professional-grade camping equipment and accessories. These include backpacks, outdoor cooking utensils, sleeping gear, and essential safety and survival tools for outdoor adventures.

Furthermore, the exhibition features a dedicated zones that cater to outdoor lifestyle trends, including a barbecue and outdoor cooking section highlighting premium cookware, coolers, serving carts and cutting tools. It also showcases the latest adventure vehicles, towable trailers, and mobile homes, offering visitors a comprehensive platform for modern outdoor living and travel solutions.

Expanding its segmented approach, this year’s edition includes a cycling section equipped with premium gear and safety accessories, a running area featuring performance footwear and technical apparel for diverse terrains, and a specialised travel zone connecting adventure travel operators and camping tour providers.

The Adventure and Camping Exhibition opens its doors to visitors from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM on regular days and from 3:00 PM to midnight on Friday. It ensures convenient access for all attendees, supported by complimentary parking facilities.

Positioned as a family-friendly destination, the exhibition enhances retail engagement and seasonal demand by promoting premium outdoor and camping products ahead of the adventure tourism peak.