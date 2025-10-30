Sharjah: The 7th edition of the Adventure and Camping Exhibition officially opened to the public today, Thursday, at Expo Al Dhaid. It began Wednesday and will run till 2 November.

Launched with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and under the supervision of Expo Centre Sharjah, the five-day event is one the leading platforms for camping, adventure, and outdoor entertainment activities in the UAE and the wider region. This year’s edition features participation from around 60 major companies and 200 brands specialising in camping, outdoor equipment, and marine excursions.

The exhibition was inaugurated by H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, in the presence of H.E. Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI, along with several board members.

The opening ceremony was also attended by H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; and Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, Director of Expo Al Dhaid, as well as key officials and representatives from Al Dhaid’s government entities.

After the official inauguration, dignitaries and attendees toured the exhibition’s different stands and display areas spanning a total of 2,800 square metres of indoor and outdoor zones. Exhibitors provided detailed briefings on their latest offerings and products on display this year.

The exhibition showcases a selection of more than 10,000 products, offering all the essential equipment and supplies for camping and outdoor sports and activities. It features integrated solutions and high-quality gear designed to enhance the adventure tourism experience.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais remarked that the Adventure and Camping Exhibition reflects the successful implementation of the Sharjah Chamber’s strategic vision to stimulate economic activity in the Central Region.

He noted that the exhibition serves as an effective business enabler and incubator for SMEs operating in the adventure sector, offering them opportunities to showcase their innovations and expand their market reach.

For his part, H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa said the strong turnout at this year’s edition underscores the exhibition’s position as a premier hub for off-roading, adventure and safari enthusiasts, combining professional opportunities with family-oriented leisure experiences.

“The 2025 edition prioritises innovation and visitor engagement through the introduction of cutting-edge solutions, including a fully electric off-road vehicle, in addition to exclusive promotional packages and a rich lineup of outdoor entertainment events and activities aimed at enhancing visitor satisfaction,” he added.

A highlight of this year’s edition is the unveiling of a fully electric vehicle designed specifically for off-road, adventure, and camping activities. The exhibition features state-of-the-art technologies for outdoor sports, as well as hunting and fishing gear, consolidating its status as a leading regional platform for the booming outdoor recreation market.

Moreover, participating companies are introducing exhibition-exclusive offers and discounts, complemented by an array of outdoor entertainment activities, including live automotive and motorcycle demonstrations, further enhancing the exhibition’s commercial appeal and visitor engagement.

The Adventure and Camping Exhibition is expected to attract significant visitor turnout, with attendees eager to explore the wide range of camping gear, accessories, and safari equipment on display. These include tents, outdoor cooking utensils, grilling sets, outdoor seating, and leisure essentials designed for comfort during outdoor trips.

Offered at competitive prices and with exclusive promotional discounts, these products position the exhibition as a prime marketplace for adventure, travel, and outdoor recreation industries targeting a growing segment of off-road and marine excursion enthusiasts and safari lovers.

The exhibition delivers a well-curated visitor experience by categorising its product offerings into multiple dedicated sections, ensuring convenience and accessibility for all attendees. The Camping Zone serves as a core attraction, highlighting an extensive portfolio of travel essentials and professional-grade camping equipment and accessories. These include backpacks, outdoor cooking utensils, sleeping gear, and essential safety and survival tools for outdoor adventures.

The exhibition also features a dedicated “Barbecue Zone,” showcasing a full range of grilling tools and accessories, including cooking utensils, coolers, serving trolleys and tables, and specialised cutting tools. It further presents a platform for the latest “Adventure Vehicles” and travel transportation options, such as motorcycles, ATVs, trailers (caravans), and mobile homes.

It encompasses dedicated zones such as the “Cycling Zone,” offering comprehensive safety and performance gear, and the “Running Zone,” tailored for sportswear and fitness accessories. The exhibition further incorporates sections for outdoor and marine sports suppliers, hunting and shooting equipment providers, and a specialised “Travel Zone” connecting adventure travel companies with professional camping tour organisers.

The Adventure and Camping Exhibition 2025 welcomes visitors from 11:00 to 23:00 on regular days and from 15:00 to midnight on Friday, with complimentary parking available for all attendees. It serves as a strategic platform for exploring new camping and outdoor solutions, engaging directly with adventure and sports communities, and accessing exclusive seasonal promotions.

