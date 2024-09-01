Buyers can acquire top-quality falcons eligible for prestigious competitions, including the President’s Falconry Championship.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Making its debut at Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2024, the first-ever online Falcon Auction is poised to transform the traditional falconry market, redefining how enthusiasts buy and sell these majestic birds in a groundbreaking digital format. This innovative event will take place over two rounds: Saturday, August 31, Sunday, September 1, and the following weekend on Friday, September 6, and Saturday, September 7. From 11 am to 9 pm (UAE time), participants worldwide will have the opportunity to partake in this unique auction, accessible entirely online.

Held under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, this 21st edition of ADIHEX is set to break attendance records and slated to be the biggest edition yet. Organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club with strategic partner ADNEC Group, ADIHEX 2024 will showcase a wide array of initiatives and exhibits that underscore the UAE’s commitment to preserving its cultural and natural heritage, while introducing innovative firsts, such as the online Falcon Auction.

The online Falcon Auction at ADIHEX 2024 introduces a dynamic, ongoing format where falcons are replaced once sold, providing a continuous auction experience for bidders. Bidding for each falcon concludes at 9 pm or when the bird is sold by its owner. With 5 to 10 falcons auctioned daily, enthusiasts and collectors can explore a diverse range of high-quality birds that have passed strict eligibility criteria.

Falcon farm owners wishing to participate in the auction must meet several requirements: they must be officially registered with ADIHEX, provide approved falcons under the custody of the organising committee well before the auction, and ensure that all falcons come with official documents and health certificates confirming they are disease-free. The auction is aimed at attracting falcon farm owners, breeding facilities, traders, falconers from the UAE and the Arab Gulf Region, as well as VIPs, businessmen, and international participants interested in the falconry sector.

Falconry holds a revered place in the cultural heritage of the Arab world, symbolising courage, honour, and the deep connection between man and nature. This ancient practice, which dates back thousands of years, is more than just a sport; it is a tradition passed down through generations, embodying the spirit of the desert and the values of sustainability, patience, and respect for wildlife. Within the falconry realm, there are two distinct types of birds: ‘birds of the lure’, trained to return to a swinging lure and pursue game flushed out by their masters, and ‘birds of the fist’, which go after prey straight from their master’s arm. This tradition continues to thrive, with falcons bred and trained specifically for these unique methods.

The online auction is part of ADIHEX’s broader efforts, in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, to preserve and develop falconry as a cornerstone of Arab heritage while promoting sustainable hunting practices. The auction seeks to support and encourage the breeding, sale, and purchase of high-quality captive-bred falcons and promote research and conservation efforts. It also aims to highlight the UAE’s leading scientific role in bird breeding research, the preservation of wild birds, and the sustainable production of falcons that meet high standards. The event provides a platform for falconers and entrepreneurs from all nationalities to invest in and acquire top-performing, captive-bred falcons as the falconry and falcon hunting championship seasons begin.

For a registration fee of AED 5,000, participants can enter the auction and start bidding. The auction offers a secure payment system, ensuring smooth transactions for all bidders. This innovative platform enables falconry enthusiasts from across the globe to engage in the auction without geographical constraints, expanding the reach of this cherished tradition beyond the physical venue of ADIHEX.

In addition to the online auction, ADIHEX is introducing the prestigious ADIHEX Falcons Badge, awarded to birds purchased at the event. To receive this badge, buyers must provide invoicing and documentation from the exhibitor. The falcon will then undergo evaluation by the Emirates Falconers Club (EFC) in Hall 4 during the show. Upon approval, the bird will receive a Smart Ring, a unique identifier added to the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club system for a nominal registration fee of AED 150. Falcons that earn the ADIHEX Falcons Badge will be eligible to participate in the President’s Falconry Championship 2024-2025, a significant accolade in the world of falconry.

The launch of the online Falcon Auction signifies a new era for falconry enthusiasts, providing greater access and convenience while upholding the rich traditions and cultural heritage that ADIHEX represents. With the ability to participate from anywhere globally, this online platform promises to be a game-changer for the falconry community, ensuring wider participation and fostering a greater appreciation for this noble art form.

