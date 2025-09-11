Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Global Financial Services Regulatory Authority (ADGM) and the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Authority (SCA) hosted a high-level panel discussion today in Hong Kong to discuss opportunities for Hong Kong asset managers within Abu Dhabi Global (ADGM).

The panel discussion, which was chaired by Julia Leung, CEO of the Securities and Futures Authority, and Mr. Emmanuel Givanakis, Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Global Financial Services Regulatory Authority (ADGM), was attended by more than 20 senior executives from Hong Kong's asset management firms. The session also saw the participation of Ms. Christina Choi, Executive Director of Investment Products at the Securities and Futures Commission, and Mr. Philip Richard, Executive Director of International Affairs at the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Abu Dhabi International (ADGM).

The dialogue covered a variety of topics, including opportunities for Hong Kong asset managers to reach investors in Abu Dhabi Global (ADGM) and the UAE in general through the UAE Mutual Recognition Scheme for Licensing Investment Funds in the UAE.

"We are delighted to collaborate with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to host this high-level panel discussion that has provided a valuable platform to explore new and promising opportunities in the asset management sector, as we are committed to encouraging innovation, boosting investor confidence, and driving sustainable growth, as we build on Abu Dhabi Global (ADGM) position as a leading asset management hub in the region, and look forward to building on the valuable insights presented today to enhance capacity Competitiveness and resilience of our financial system."

"Today's dialogue is an extension of the solid foundations laid by the Memorandum of Understanding signed in May with the Abu Dhabi Global Financial Services Regulatory Authority (ADGM), as we continue to explore broader horizons for joint cooperation and strengthen communication channels. By bringing together industry leaders and regulators, we are forging deeper partnerships that will facilitate Hong Kong's asset managers' access to the UAE market."

In a specialized seminar held later, the Abu Dhabi Global Financial Services Regulatory Authority (ADGM) gave a comprehensive briefing on the regulatory requirements for cross-border allocation of investment funds by asset managers. More than 30 representatives from the city's asset management sector participated."