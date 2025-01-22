Abu Dhabi – His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), participated in the Water Development Financing Forum for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), held at the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD) headquarters in Kuwait City on January 21-22.

Organised by the AFESD and the World Bank Group, the forum brought together MENA representatives, water sector experts, development institutions, and senior officials to discuss technical solutions and innovative financing mechanisms for ensuring water security in the region.

At a panel discussion titled, “The Finance Response to Big Picture Challenges”, H.E. Al Suwaidi emphasized the urgent need for collective action and innovative solutions to tackle water scarcity, particularly in the MENA region, home to 15 of the world’s most water-scarce countries.

He highlighted ADFD’s long-standing commitment to addressing water security, citing significant investments in transformative projects. “By 2030, global water demand is projected to exceed supply by up to 40 percent, making it imperative to develop sustainable financing mechanisms to secure water resources for future generations,” he pointed out.

ADFD has allocated AED 7.5 billion to over 85 water-related projects in 30 countries, addressing some of the most complex water challenges. Notable initiatives include expanding Bahrain’s Al Dour water transmission network, which increased capacity to 50 million gallons per day, and the Kufranja Dam project in Jordan, enhancing water storage and management in one of the world’s most water-scarce regions.

H.E. Al Suwaidi reiterated ADFD’s alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6, prioritizing clean water and sanitation. He also highlighted the UAE’s leadership in global water initiatives, including the US$150 million commitment announced at COP28 and the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative.

The ADFD Director General reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to advancing sustainable water solutions through technological innovation, cross-sector collaboration, and strategic partnerships. “By ensuring water management remains central to sustainable development, we are addressing immediate challenges and building a resilient future where water scarcity no longer hinders economic growth or community well-being,” he said.

The forum served as a platform for participants to explore opportunities for collaboration, identify potential projects, and advance sustainable water security across the MENA region.

About Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD)Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) is an autonomous UAE institution, committed to advancing sustainable development worldwide in alignment with the national vision. Established in 1971 by the Abu Dhabi government, the Fund provides concessional loans and grants to developing countries for strategic projects, while also making long-term investments and direct contributions. Additionally, ADFD actively supports the UAE’s national economy by financing private sector investments and promoting Emirati exports through the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX). Over half a century, the Fund has supported 107 developing countries, with its projects and investments totaling around AED 216 billion. These efforts have contributed to the global advancement towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

