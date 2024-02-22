Saudi Arabia: The Association of Corporate Treasurers (ACT), is set to present its treasury briefing on 26th February 2024 at Al Waha Crowne Plaza, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The briefing will address the effective management of working capital cycles and the strategic use of diverse financing solutions to optimize cash flows.

Ms. Annette Spencer, CEO of the Association of Corporate Treasurers (ACT), is delivering the opening address for the second major event that the ACT has hosted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The ACT is delighted to be hosting another event in Saudi Arabia, an opportunity to unite industry leaders and finance professionals in an exploration of cutting-edge working capital optimization and innovative financing solutions. The aim of the Treasury Briefing is to highlight and emphasise best practice treasury skills in the Kingdom and how these will make a significant contribution to economic prosperity as they align with the transformative goals outlined in Vision 2030.

In this exclusive half-day briefing, finance professionals will gain a deep understanding of how treasurers are strategically managing their working capital, employing various financing solutions, and embracing the full potential of supply chain finance. The aim is to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools necessary to enhance liquidity and contribute to the economic development.

Distinguished treasurers, including James Adams, Group Treasurer at Chalhoub Group, and Nirantha Sampath, Senior Treasury Manager at Almarai Company, will speak at the event. Adams will delve into the essential skills required by the modern Saudi treasurer and offer guidance on cultivating a first-class treasury department to actively contribute to the flourishing economy of the Kingdom. Meanwhile, Sampath will share valuable insights into the ever-evolving landscape of treasury management. The session will explore how treasurers are adopting novel strategies and technologies to enhance cash and liquidity management, along with an examination of recent changes to the Corporate Act that present opportunities for cash pooling.

Another central theme of discussion will be the critical intersection of working capital management and financing solutions. Attendees will gain insights into the strategies employed by treasurers to enhance the efficiency of the working capital cycle, exploring innovative financing solutions tailored to the dynamic needs of businesses.

Additionally, the session will delve into maximising the full potential of supply chain finance, examining its role in fostering collaboration, optimizing working capital, and contributing to financial resilience. Participants will also be apprised of recent initiatives in the Kingdom aimed at further developing supply chain finance practices and aligning them with the overarching goals of Vision 2030.

The ACT Treasury Briefing Saudi Arabia is poised to be a unique opportunity for finance professionals to gain valuable insights, connect with industry leaders, and position themselves for success in the evolving financial landscape.

NOTES: The full agenda for the briefing can be accessed here: www.treasurers.org/events/conferences/saudi24

REGISTRATION: Please use the code KSA24PRESS to register for your free place: www.treasurers.org/events/conferences/saudi24

