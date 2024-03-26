Riyadh, KSA: Acer recently hosted its long awaited Channel event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), convening consumer and commercial partners, small and medium business (SMB) resellers. Together, they heard from Acer’s senior regional management who provided insights into Acer’s global and country-specific strategies, new products, business opportunities, and more.

The event, which took place on February 28 in Riyadh, reaffirmed Acer’s support for partners across Saudi Arabia, and provided the perfect platform for all stakeholders to focus on new products of interest and new business opportunities, as well as strategies and pathways to grow the channel business in the months and years ahead.

Commenting on the initiative, Michele Montecchio – General Manager, Acer Middle East said: “We were delighted to host our channel partner event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where Acer’s line-up of products has seen rapid and robust growth, with keen interest from across the country. At the heart of Acer’s global business model are our valued partners, without whose success and support we would not be the globally acclaimed brand that we are today. The gathering of the Acer value chain in Riyadh offered an excellent opportunity for us to thank our partners for their immeasurable contribution, as part of our strategic focus to ensure a more comprehensive and inclusive approach to our market presence in the Kingdom.

“The event was also designed to be a valuable platform for the exchange of ideas and for our channel partners to gain deeper insights into Acer's latest technologies, products and campaigns, thereby creating an exciting roadmap for transforming our business potential in the Kingdom. We are committed to our valued partners in Saudi Arabia, and I am confident that the resultant synergy will lead to enhanced collaboration and drive further growth within the KSA channel.”

As a part of the event, participating partners from Riyadh and Jeddah had the opportunity to meet with Grigory Nizovsky, Vice President EEMEAT at Acer, as well as the wider Acer management team in the region.

Partners also had the opportunity to engage in hands-on product demonstrations, insights into upcoming products, and overview of new technologies in the industry while being able to refresh their product knowledge, as well as in-depth guidance into Acer’s strategy in the wider region and locally.

A core focus of the channel partner event was also on showcasing Acer’s legacy of three decades in the region, as well as its progress as a forerunner in sustainable product development, including its Green PC line and other pioneering industry-fronting sustainability initiatives that aim to enhance the company’s business growth and deliver a more satisfying and fulfilling customer experience while pursuing an eco-conscious future for the community at large.

The event also highlighted Acer’s existing collaborations with Saudi Arabian’s government entities to support education and learning, along with streamlining organizational capacity, that the company has been engaged in for the past decade.

Acer’s experts at the KSA Channel event showcased the brand’s class-leading products and solutions, including its latest Desktops, Notebooks, Monitors and Projectors, and the new product lines of eMobility, routers, air purifiers and power solutions, demonstrating how the company can enable partners to deliver targeted business solutions across the Saudi market that best fulfil the needs of customers in the Kingdom. Partners were also updated on the lucrative opportunities for business growth in the Kingdom, and how Acer ensures that partners are suitably rewarded for performance, capabilities and collaboration within its evolving and expanding portfolio.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

Media Contact

Gambit Communications

Nour Aboulaban

Senior Account Manager

Tel. +971 50 1795917

nour@gambit.ae