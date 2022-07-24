BAGHDAD – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Academy for Capacity Building (TAG-Academy), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has concluded the ‘Three Administrative, Technical and Mobility Skills of Public Relations’ training course for cadres of Iraqi Ministry of Industry and Minerals.

The course was held with the participation of 100 Ministry staff at the Ministry’s premises in Baghdad, where the program included a detailed explanation of employees’ attitudes in the government departments to bring their performance to the highest levels of expertise. The graduation ceremony took place in the presence of TAG.Global Iraq Office Executive Director, Mr. Hamza Arabiyat, and representative of Iraq’s Minister, Mr. Wissam Ghazi Issa, head of the Public and International Relations in the Ministry.

During the graduation ceremony, Mr. Arabiyat expressed TAG.Global’s pride in partnering with the Ministry, which is considered one of the most successful and distinguished ministries in Iraq. He also commended the Ministry's significant role in developing the Iraqi economy, as well as keeping pace with the latest technological transformation, as well as the Ministry’s mission in building capacities in the administration and technology industry fields in addition to enhancing creativity and innovation.

For his part, Mr. Issa stressed the importance of cooperating with TAG.Global in the fields of specialized and distinguished training fields worldwide, calling for strengthening cooperation to include face-to-face and online training in the programs offered by TAG.Global in various disciplines and skills. He further affirmed the need of expanding means of cooperation through the services provided by TAG.Global.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) is the largest group for professional, educational, and technological products, operating through more than 100 offices around the world. It is operational in Iraq through two offices in Baghdad and Iraqi Kurdistan, to provide all its services and technological products.

-Ends-