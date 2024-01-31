The prestigious two-day sporting festival will take place across the waterways, tracks, and roads of the UAE’s premium sporting destination – Yas Marina Circuit.

The only WTC event in the region, the season opener is a Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic qualifying event and is expected to attract the world’s best elite triathletes.

Thousands of age group athletes will also race on the same weekend as their heroes in the community races.

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Sports Council is once again hosting the season-opening event of the World Triathlon Championship Series 2024, running from 8-9 March 2024.

Following Abu Dhabi’s successful hosting of 2022’s Championship Finals, for the ninth year, the capital city will welcome the MENA region’s only WTC event, before the series heads to Yokohama, Japan; Cagliari, Italy; Hamburg, Germany; Montreal, Canada; culminating in the Championship Finals in Malaga, Spain

Further cementing the emirate’s well-earned reputation as the region’s home to international sporting events, organisers confirmed that the prestigious World Triathlon Championship Series opening round will take place across the waterways, tracks and roads of Yas Marina Circuit, with competitors ending their race on the iconic F1 start line, right in front of the Main Grandstand.

The popular event village in the F1 Pit Lanes will return in 2024 and is open to the public on both Friday and Saturday. It features a range of family-friendly entertainments and amenities for spectators of all ages.

Expected to attract the world's best athletes who will be racing for precious Olympic or Paralympic qualifying points as they gear up to race in the Paris Games this summer, 270 elite and para elite triathletes will compete across four categories – the World Triathlon Championship Men’s and Women’s Sprint race, the Para World Cup and the Elite Mixed Team Relay.

Alongside the elite races, thousands of age group and junior triathletes, cyclists and runners will participate in the community races. Hailed as the largest and most inclusive triathlon event in the Middle East, the schedule boasts fifteen different community race categories catering to all ages, abilities and fitness levels, and includes dedicated races for athletes of determination. Exciting additions for the 2024 edition are community single discipline community running and cycling races, which offer runners and cyclists a chance to be part of this global triathlon event.

The event promises to be a fantastic two-day combination of elite competition and grassroots community participation. The full schedule of races can be viewed here.

His Excellency Aref Alawani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are excited to once again open the global World Triathlon Championship Series here in the capital in March. Kicking off the 2024 season, the hosting of this important event as elite athletes prepare for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games further reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s standing as a leading destination for major global and international sporting events.

“We also look forward to welcome our community athletes, who travel from across the region, back for more competition in March. This year’s addition of single discipline running and cycling events, alongside the triathlon events, makes this wonderful weekend more accessible than ever before. I encourage everyone to check out the race categories and see how they can get involved.”

Organisers also revealed the visually striking new 2024 WTC medal design. The unique 2024 medal incorporates the outline of the iconic Yas Marina Circuit F1 race track as well as the World Triathlon ‘globe' - three apex elements representing the nine points of dynamic balance that all triathletes share: Swim-Bike-Run; Mind-Body-Soul, and Earth-Air-Water.

For more information and to register for the community races, please visit: abudhabi.triathlon.org.

About the World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi

Taking place on 8th and 9th March at Yas Marina Circuit, the Abu Dhabi race is the first event of the World Triathlon Championship Series in 2024, bringing together the biggest names in world triathlon including world, Olympic and Paralympic, and Commonwealth champions.

As well as the participation of the elite and para-athletes, the two-day prestigious event also provides an opportunity for the local and wider communities to get involved. Whether you’re a first-timer or experienced triathlete, the schedule features different age group categories, giving individuals of all abilities a unique chance to race on the same course as the top stars.

It is the ninth time that Abu Dhabi will be hosting a leg of this championship which includes Yokohama, Cagliari, Montreal, Hamburg and Malaga.

About Abu Dhabi Sports Council

ADSC is aligned to the emirate’s leadership vision to develop sport and youth activities.

The Council promotes an effective, emirate-wide sports calendar that stimulates the desire to participate in quality sports among all Abu Dhabi residents and helps the talented and motivated reach their sporting potential.

ADSC believes that global and community sporting events provide many positive opportunities, most notably the encouragement of all segments and groups of society to practice sports activities.