Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi has been honoured with the coveted ‘India’s Best Global Destination’ award at The Great Indian Wedding Makers event, held on 5 October in Mumbai. This prestigious recognition solidifies the emirate’s position as a premier choice for extraordinary destination weddings and celebrations for the India market.

The accolade further reinforces Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a luxury destination celebrated for its unique blend of rich heritage, regal charm, and cutting-edge contemporary experiences. The emirate’s diverse offerings, from iconic venues and world-class hospitality to bespoke services, cater impeccably to the discerning tastes of those seeking unparalleled elegance and exclusivity for their special occasions.

The Great Indian Wedding Makers event, an initiative of The Great Indian Wedding Book, celebrates and honours India’s leading wedding creators – including planners, designers, jewellers, and entertainment specialists – who shape extraordinary wedding experiences.

Haitham Ali Khamis, Acting Director of Tourism Products Development at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “We are incredibly proud of the strong partnerships we have forged with the Indian market, and the growing number of Indian travellers visiting our beautiful emirate year-on-year. This recognition highlights Abu Dhabi’s commitment to offering bespoke, luxurious, and unforgettable experiences. Our unique blend of cultural authenticity, world-class infrastructure, and unparalleled hospitality resonates deeply with the aspirations of India’s families and provides the ideal backdrop for dream weddings and truly memorable special celebrations.”

Aligned with the goals of Tourism Strategy 2030, DCT Abu Dhabi is deeply invested in nurturing and expanding its presence in India, and looks forward to welcoming more destination weddings and celebrations from this key market.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae