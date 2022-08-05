Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), the UAE capital’s prestige boating, leisure marine and fishing show, has announced the launch of early bird ticket sales for the eagerly anticipated 2022 event. Organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), the fourth edition of ADIBS will take place at ADNEC’s brand new Marina Hall and on the water at ADNEC’s purpose built marina space from 24 to 27 November 2022.

Early bird tickets for the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show are now available until 20 August, 2022, at 50 percent off. The early bird ticket is valid for single day entry to ADIBS and will allow access to all areas and features of this exciting event.

Visitors will have the chance to view the latest technology in the world of boats, yachts, and maritime products, including fishing and water sports equipment. They will also be able to enjoy a variety of water sports events, and a range of fun and unique experiences in an interactive setting.

The exhibition is being held this year under the strategic sponsorship of Abu Dhabi Marine, and the Captain's Club as the platinum sponsor. The exhibition attracts a group of exhibitors covering an area of ​​more than 40,000 square metres, including Riviera Boat Industrial Investment that specialise in building yachts and boats, Yacht Controller - Middle East, Elcome a marine electronics sales & service company, and Falcon Tenders in the United Kingdom, in addition to Master Systems for Systems Sophisticated marine navigation, fun world cruise boats, and Empire Marine International the exclusive distributor for many brands. In addition, there will also be Fast Marine Boats and cruise accessories, and Gulf Craft, the world's innovative builder of luxury yachts and leisure boats.

The current edition will also see Hydra Marine Fishing Equipment, Evo Yates Dubai, which will showcase its 43-foot Evo R4 yacht for the first time in the exhibition, Gulf Marine Sports, Al Shahama Marine Equipment & Fishing Accessories Establishment, and Say Yates the German Yacht Manufacturing company, Al Jazeera Marine Services and Ship Chartering, Fliteboard Australia for Speedboats, SunReef Yachts International for designing and manufacturing luxury boats, as well as many companies specialised in the manufacture of boats, yachts, fishing equipment and marine sports.

Early bird tickets can be purchased using this link: https://cloudme02.infosalons.biz/reg/ADIBS22AD/Visitor/Registration/INGo