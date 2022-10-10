ABU DHABI, UAE:– Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) will be participating in the 2022 edition of GITEX Global, which will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10-14 October 2022. It will present and demonstrate its digital transformation efforts that enable, support, and enhance the emirate's energy sector.

DoE will use the international technology conference to deliver an update on its latest digital projects, including the Unified Licensing & Business Regulations Platform, which consolidates all the department's internal systems on one platform. It facilitates the activities of internal employees and licensed companies alike, enabling procedures to be carried out through a single ecosystem.

The DoE will also demonstrate Phase 2 of its Energy & Water Intensity Heat Map, which employs 3D mapping and building information modelling (BIM) to extend the functionality of the department's geospatial dashboard. In turn, the heat map will provide policymakers with actionable insights based on the energy and water usage of buildings across Abu Dhabi.

Eng. Saif Salem Bamedhaf Al Kathiri, Director of Information Technology, Governmental and Smart Services Department at the Department of Energy, said: "In addition to showcasing innovative digital initiatives and systems to drive long-term energy security in Abu Dhabi, GITEX Global offers a platform in which to exchange expertise with technology professionals and policymakers from around the world. We can share valuable knowledge about breakthrough innovations and industry-leading initiatives to drive enhancements in the energy sector in Abu Dhabi.

‘At GITEX Global we are highlighting the important role that the DoE is playing in developing fast and effective digital government initiatives to optimize energy efficiency and improve experiences for end users and customers. Our mandate to diversify and secure clean and low-carbon sources will facilitate economic, environmental and social sustainability benefits for the people of the emirate."

Al Kathiri also pointed out that DoE is committed to supporting the directives of the UAE leadership aimed at strengthening the country’s position as a leader in the global technology sector. “This is what motivates us to continue working to benefit from the huge capabilities offered by digital transformation,” he added.

In recent years, the DoE has invested significant resources into the development of technologies that facilitate decarbonization efforts across Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE. The department has set itself an ambitious target of digitizing 90% of its emirate’s energy and water services to improve accessibility. It delivers a wide range of essential amenities through online platforms that offer convenience and ensure continuity for customers.

H.E. Eng. Awaidha Murshed Ali Al Marar, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said: " DoE is fully committed to supporting our leaders' ambitions to maintain and strengthen the UAE's status as an international technology leader. We continue to work towards unlocking the immense capabilities and potential offered by digital transformation. We look forward to showcasing our model for Abu Dhabi's smart future during the upcoming GITEX Global."

Established in 2018, the DoE is Abu Dhabi's key policymaker and regulator for electricity, water, and wastewater. The department is pushing forward with a range of ambitious, large-scale initiatives to strengthen clean energy generation and efficiency in line with its commitment to halve related emissions to just 20 million tonnes by 2035.

To learn more about the DoE and its activities, visit doe.gov.ae. For information about the 2022 edition of GITEX GLOBAL, visit gitex.com.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Department of Energy

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy was established in 2018 with a vision of powering Abu Dhabi's economy, sustaining its people, and protecting the environment. It enacts and develops policies, regulations, and strategies to support the emirate’s energy transition, develop its people capabilities, and create an efficient energy system. It protects consumers and minimises the sector's environmental impact while ensuring the availability of dependable, safe, and affordable energy and related services by harnessing the latest technology.

For more information, please visit doe.gov.ae or follow our social media channels for the latest news and updates.

For enquiries, please contact Media@doe.gov.ae.