Abu Dhabi:

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week (ADBW) concluded its first day with several key announcements and discussions taking place.

The event attracted more than 10,000 policymakers, officials, and international business executives in its first day, which included the Abu Dhabi Business Summit, Marketing Lab, Innovation XChange, and the Business Exhibition Ecosystem. The Exhibition hosts local manufacturers, suppliers and leading international companies, and will resume its activities during the event’s second day.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the first day of ADBW has witnessed prominent business leaders delivering keynote presentations and panel discussions that provide new insights for firms across the Emirate.

Abu Dhabi Business Summit:

The Abu Dhabi Business Summit witnessed H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, deliver a keynote address and discuss the importance of building economic partnerships for prosperity.

H.E. Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, introduced attendees to the services provided by ADCCI.

Dr. Sara Sabry, the first female Arab astronaut to go to space, delivered a presentation about “Achieving an Impossible Dream”.

Discussing the means that lead to winning ways, a fireside chat titled ‘The Arts, Sciences & Sacrifices of Winning’ took place, where Formula 1 legend David Coulthard was accompanied by Dutch football star Clarence Seedorf.

Business leaders Magnus Olsson, co-founder & managing director of Careem and Elie Habib, co-founder and CEO of Anghami discussed their journey of building billion-dollar businesses during the “How to Take Your Company to the Moon” panel discussion.

Retail icon Jo Malone, founder of Jo Malone and Jo Loves, talked about building business empires during a fireside chat moderated by seasoned journalist and communications expert Louisa Preston.

During a keynote speech titled “Artificial Intelligence & How You Can Save Our World” Mo Gawdat, Author and Former Chief Business Officer at Google X, discussed the importance of AI and the role it can play in reshaping the future, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s eagerness to adopt the latest innovations.

Providing entrepreneurs with insight on starting their businesses were HSBC’s Manal Awad and Annex Investments’ Ahmed Al Nowais, in a panel discussion titled “The First 100 Days: Executing Your Business Plan to Win”.

Randi Zuckerberg, former Facebook CMO and Founder of Zuckerberg Media, delivered a speech called “How to Tell a Story & Attract Customers”, highlighting the pivotal importance of storytelling in businesses.

During the Marketing Lab event, business leaders tackled fundamental marketing topics, that help businesses set up and grow. Other sessions took place, covering a wide array of topics, including how to build a brand, digital transformation and redefining brand narratives, with leading speakers the public and private sectors.

ADBW hosted Innovation xChange, a platform dedicated to sharing the latest innovative ideas, learning, and taking insights from leading business figures. Senior officials from Microsoft, Khalifa University, Vanar, and Analog discussed the importance of technology in enhancing decision-making in a panel discussion titled “Edge Computing: Accelerating Real-Time Decision-Making”.

Abu Dhabi Business Week delivers more insightful sessions during its remaining days, allowing participants to drive sustainable development and partner with key public and private stakeholders.

On its second day, ADBW will host the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS), with sessions covering industrial safety, crisis and risk management, and cyber security. Furthermore, the Family Business Summit will have keynote speeches and panel discussions covering the pivotal role of family-owned businesses in Abu Dhabi. H.E. Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri Second Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber will lead the conversation, with several speakers from leading organisations, including arbitrationAD, J.P. Morgan, PwC, Abu Dhabi Youth Council, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

About Abu Dhabi Business Week (ADBW)

Abu Dhabi Business Week (ADBW) serves as a dynamic platform designed to empower businesses to shape the future, featuring more than 10 impactful events aimed at inspiring and connecting business leaders.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the event brings together key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to drive sustainable economic development and underscores the Emirate’s rapid economic growth and its commitment to fostering a business-friendly ecosystem.

Taking place from December 4 to 6, 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), ADBW provides a unique opportunity for global industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators to collaborate and explore opportunities across various sectors, including economy, sustainability, AI and technology, SMEs, family businesses, entrepreneurship, and climate change.

