Abu Dhabi, UAE: – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has concluded its participation in the International Partners’ Week, which was organised by HSE University in Moscow, Russia from 24 to 29 September 2023.

The International Partners’ Week provided a platform for participants to share the latest innovations and best practices in the field of international education, offering a packed agenda of events and sessions that discussed a range of key topics in the sector, including: mechanisms for establishing an integrated educational system and ways for universities and academic institutions to communicate; international cooperation and digitisation in education; internationalisation of higher education and relevant best practices; pre-university education; and universities and sustainable development goals, among other topics.

Through its participation, the Centre aimed to promote the Arabic language and Abu Dhabi’s status as a capital of culture to the widest possible audience. At the same time, the ALC sought to deepen relationships within the global academic community, exploring opportunities for collaboration and enhancing cultural exchange.

During the event, the ALC showcased the grants it offers across creative fields, such as the Sheikh Zayed Book Award’s ‘Translation Grant’, which promotes Arabic literature worldwide by translating award-winning literary works, children’s literature, and shortlisted titles from the award into many languages.

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair’s ‘Spotlight on Rights’ programme offers grants to support translation efforts from Arabic into other languages and vice versa, as well as to drive the digitisation and audio recording of printed books by offering monetary grants to Arab and international publishers.

The Centre’s ‘Research Grants Programme’ enhances scientific research in Arabic by offering grants to researchers focusing on the Arabic language, under the supervision of the Arabic Language Education and Research Department.

-End-

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.