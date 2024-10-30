Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, has announced its participation at the Jeddah Motor Show, taking place at the Jeddah Superdome between 29 October and 2 November 2024.

The Jeddah Motor Show is Saudi Arabia’s leading automotive event, drawing distributors, manufacturers, automotive enthusiasts, industry experts, and guests from across the region. The event features the latest vehicle models, cutting-edge technology, and future trends in the automotive industry.

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors is set to showcase its contribution to automotive excellence through an engaging booth concept captured by the title “My Tomorrow”, featuring the Toyota Zone and Jameel Motorsport Zone. “My Tomorrow” celebrates the achievements of young Saudis, highlighting their stories and aspirations, and focusing on what they have accomplished as a trusted partner of the company. This initiative reflects a deep philosophy centered on the drivers' dreams, ambitions, and lifestyles, through a visual style that resonates with the Saudi culture and connects with the new generation.

The Toyota Zone will shed light on the “Beyond Zero” initiative, which highlights the company’s dedication to achieving a zero-emission future. Visitors can explore a range of Toyota’s hybrid cars, as well as the company’s multipath approach to carbon neutrality, presenting various powertrain options designed to cater to different mobility needs. Star models such as the iconic Prado and the elegant Camry will also be displayed, embodying the brand’s reputation for durability, reliability, and advanced technology. To further enrich the experience, the zone will include dedicated family activities, providing engaging and interactive moments for visitors of all ages.

On the other side, the Jameel Motorsport booth will spotlight its contributions to the motorsport scene in Saudi Arabia. This booth will feature snippets from the Saudi Toyota Championship, emphasizing Jameel Motorsport’s dedication to fostering and promoting local talent. It also highlights the accomplishments of the GR Saudi Team, showcasing their journey and recent milestones. Additionally, this zone will bring attention to Rally Jameel, the region’s first-ever women-only navigational rally, reflecting a pivotal step in empowering women in motorsports. To add a unique layer to the experience, a dedicated eSports and gaming area has been set up with racing simulators, providing visitors with a hands-on opportunity to immerse themselves in the exhilarating world of motorsports. This comes in line with Jameel Motorsport’s efforts to advance the eSports industry in the Kingdom, including its latest strategic partnership with Esports World Cup Foundation.

Munir Khoja, Managing Director of Marketing Communications at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “Our participation at the Jeddah Motor Show reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering excellence, promoting innovation, and empowering communities through pioneering initiatives. It is a platform to showcase our vision for the future of mobility, celebrate Saudi motorsport talent, support the growth of the eSports industry in the Kingdom, and reaffirm our dedication to advancing the automotive industry in the Kingdom. We aim to provide an immersive experience for our guests that reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence while celebrating the spirit of motorsport.”

With a range of engaging experiences, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors aims to inspire visitors to explore new possibilities in mobility and motorsports. From pioneering initiatives to supporting the growth of Saudi motorsport talent, the company continues to set new benchmarks, paving the way for a dynamic and inclusive future in the Kingdom’s automotive sector.

About Abdul Latif Jameel Motors

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors was established in 1955 in Saudi Arabia. It was appointed as the authorized distributor for Toyota in the same year and Lexus in 1989. Guided by the ‘guest first’ approach and Kaizen philosophy, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors is dedicated to establishing itself as the preferred mobility partner, meeting the evolving needs of the Kingdom and its people.

For more information, please visit alj.com. and Toyota.com.sa.