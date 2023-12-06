Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, an authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, has announced its participation at the Riyadh Motor Show at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh between 5-9 December 2023.

The prestigious annual automotive event brings together exhibitors from authorized distributors throughout the Kingdom, manufacturers, enthusiasts, and industry professionals. Featuring the latest cars, motorcycles, and vehicles from the world’s leading manufacturers, the five-day show, part of the Riyadh Season, is considered the biggest automotive gathering of its kind in the Kingdom.

With a futuristic booth concept titled the City of Tomorrows, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors treats visitors to an engaging and immersive experience. The exhibit will feature a variety of Toyota cars bridging today’s technology with the needs of tomorrow, from robust offroad SUVs to Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV). Key models like the Mirai, bZ4X, and plug-in hybrid RAV4 among others, will be showcased, highlighting the diversity and technological advancement of Toyota's lineup.

A dedicated Gazoo Racing (GR) zone featuring racing simulators will offer visitors a hands-on experience of what a race in the world of motorsports feels like. The zone will also include an area for those curious to learn more about Rally Jameel, the first women’s only navigation rally in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

Munir Khoja, Managing Director of Marketing Communication at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said, “Our presence here today reinforces our unwavering commitment to developing the mobility sector, advancing motorsports, nurturing local talent, and accelerating women’s participation in sports in the Kingdom. Riyadh Motor Show is more than just a showcase of our cutting-edge vehicles; it is a platform to connect with our guests, share our passion for innovation, celebrate promising talents in motorsports and reaffirm our dedication to being at the forefront of positive change in the automotive industry.”

Panel discussions will be co-hosted at the booth by members of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ team and professional racers exploring the latest news and trends in motorsports. In addition, participants from Rally Jameel, and drivers from the Gazoo Racing (GR) Saudi team will discuss their exciting participation in motorsports.

Taking to the stage, GR Saudi Team’s drivers Abdullah Kabbani, Mahmoud Abed, Yousef Bahuwirth, and Reem Alabood, who will offer insights into the world of competitive racing and their recent participation in the Saudi Toyota Championship.

Professional female drivers, including Dr. Fatima Banaz, Yosra Jazzar, Jalah Alghalib and Maha Alhamali will take to the stage, sharing their experiences, and shedding light on women’s valuable contributions to the development of the motorsports’ ecosystem in the Kingdom.

The City of Tomorrows’ booth promises a captivating experience with interactive spaces to excite automotive enthusiasts of all ages. Dedicated areas will host engaging activities, giving visitors a hands-on opportunity to explore cutting-edge automotive technology, discover virtual hosts and robot assistants, learn more about Toyota Safety Sense and experience the thrill of Toyota Gazoo Racing (GR) simulators.

-Ends-

About Abdul Latif Jameel Motors

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors was established in 1955 in Saudi Arabia. It was appointed as an authorized distributor for Toyota in the same year and Lexus in 1989 and has since established a presence across the Middle East, Far East, Africa, and Europe, delivering the best-in-class experience in distribution and aftersales service. Guided by the ‘guest first’ approach and Kaizen philosophy, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors is dedicated to establishing itself as the preferred mobility partner, meeting the evolving needs of the Kingdom and its people.

For more information, please visit alj.com and Toyota.com.sa

For further information, please contact:

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, media@alj.com, and Instinctif Partners, ALJM_Toyota@instinctif.com.

© Abdul Latif Jameel Import & Distribution Company Ltd. (Abdul Latif Jameel Motors). All rights fully reserved. The Abdul Latif Jameel name, and the Abdul Latif Jameel logotype and pentagon-shaped graphic are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Abdul Latif Jameel IPR Company Limited.

The term “Abdul Latif Jameel” refers broadly to several distinct, separate and independent legal entities. Abdul Latif Jameel is not itself a corporate entity, association or conglomerate run by an overarching parent company but merely refers to a group of distinct and wholly separate legal entities that are collectively referred to as Abdul Latif Jameel. Abdul Latif Jameel is not a corporate group as defined in section 1161(5) of the Companies Act 2006.

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding matters other than historical fact, such as future results, events, activities, developments or circumstances or the beliefs, plans or expectations of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors or Abdul Latif Jameel entities or their respective managements. Forward-looking statements often can be identified by the use of words such as ‘expect’, ‘project’, ‘anticipate’, ‘plan’, ‘estimate’, ‘believe’, ‘predict’, ‘intend’, ‘potential’, ‘possible’, ‘probable’, ‘likely’, ‘forecast’, ‘guidance’, ‘outlook’, ‘goal’, ‘target’, ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘should’ or ‘could’ or other similar terms or phrases. However, the absence of such words does not mean that a particular statement is not forward looking. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions at the time of such statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors or Abdul Latif Jameel entities. Should any of such expectations or assumptions prove incorrect, or should any of such risks or uncertainties materialize, actual future results, events, activities, developments or circumstances may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and neither Abdul Latif Jameel Motors nor Abdul Latif Jameel assumes, and hereby disclaims, any obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements made by Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, Abdul Latif Jameel, or by any person on behalf of any of them, whether communicated in writing, electronically or orally, are qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the potential transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, or an exemption therefrom.