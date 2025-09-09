Dubai, UAE: 7X, the UAE’s leading trade, transport, and logistics holding group, has launched ‘Waslah Post’, the world’s first digital marketplace aggregating postal operators. Announced at the 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025, Waslah Post represents a strategic leap forward, partnering postal networks worldwide and enabling e-commerce growth through a borderless, digitally connected platform.

By providing digital sales channels, aggregated volumes, and access to cross-border demand, Waslah Post shall transform the role of postal operator, allowing offline or fragmented operators to become discoverable and “digitally bookable,” while larger networks capture new inbound revenue streams and volume growth. Built on Universal Postal Union (UPU) frameworks and existing bilateral agreements, the platform intends to complement and enhance the postal ecosystem, turning fragmentation into federation and reinforcing posts as critical infrastructure in the digital economy.

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, said: “Waslah Post is a natural extension of 7X’s platform strategy alongside NXN, EMX, and FINTX. By digitising and aggregating postal operators, we enable them to scale volumes, capture new revenues, and remain central to the global logistics landscape, while empowering SMEs, e-commerce players, and individuals to trade seamlessly across borders. This is about future-proofing the industry and partnering networks worldwide for a borderless future.”

By connecting posts into a unified marketplace, Waslah Post will democratise access to global trade. SMEs, micro-sellers, and individuals will be able to ship cross-border transparently and cost-efficiently, while e-tailers and marketplaces gain scalable, affordable access to postal networks for global fulfilment, checkout integration, and returns management.

Leveraging the inherent carbon efficiency of postal networks, Waslah Post will provide governments and regulators with a scalable, inclusive, and sustainable alternative to fragmented courier flows. It positions postal operators as the green choice in cross-border logistics, directly aligned with UPU’s sustainability mandate.

Nasiba AlShukairy, Group Senior Executive Director of Strategy and Investment at 7X, added: “Waslah Post is a cornerstone of our strategy to strengthen 7X’s position as a future-ready logistics and digital infrastructure enabler. By federating postal networks and connecting them with SMEs and e-commerce players, we are unlocking scale, enabling new value creation, and embedding 7X at the centre of digital trade flows. Waslah Post will be the gateway to a borderless

logistics future, where 7X unites posts, businesses, and consumers into one connected ecosystem.”

Waslah Post is designed to evolve beyond shipping by embedding fintech solutions through FINTX, 7X’s fintech arm, to enable seamless SME and e-tailer pay-in/pay-out, and drive financial inclusion in emerging markets. In addition, it will deliver deep e-commerce integrations by connecting directly with e-tailers and marketplaces, enabling cost-efficient fulfilment, checkout integration, and affordable reverse logistics. Complementing these capabilities, Waslah Post will leverage global postal data insights to aggregate flows, optimise pricing and routes, and bilateral negotiations, creating a defensible data layer. At the same time, it will activate key sustainability levers, positioning itself as the carbon-efficient, government-aligned choice.

Together, these levers ensure Waslah Post becomes the infrastructure backbone of postal operators, SMEs, and the global e-commerce ecosystem, powering a future-proof marketplace for borderless trade.