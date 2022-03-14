Amman: Underscoring ongoing efforts to identify, promote and reward sustainable investment across multiple sectors, the Arab International Investor Forum (AiiF) is preparing to launch its 6th edition between 18 and 20 May at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France. The AiiF will convene approximately 1,200 guests from 60 countries, alongside a host of prime ministers; ministers; executives of public and private companies, entities and institutions; top investors and businesspeople; heads of stock exchanges; heads of investment promotion agencies; international investment location experts; heads of international organizations; scientists and inventors; academics from top universities; and international media representatives.

The AiiF will also serve as the backdrop for the Arab Investor Award (AIA), whereby distinguished individuals and prominent companies from various fields will compete under two main categories; the Individuals Award and Corporate Award. In 2022, a new award was designed specifically for youth to encourage them to take part in the initiative and empower them to achieve significant feats worthy of global acknowledgment. The AIA encompasses three key pillars of sustainable investment that comprise six main categories: Creativity and Innovation, Impact of Investment, Green Applications, Corporate Social Responsibility, Corporate Governance and Gender Balance. Registration for the three awards is currently open via the AiiF website.

In its endeavors to create a more interconnected world, the 6th AiiF will also feature, for the first time, the Arab Investor Market, which highlights powerful, sustainable ventures from Africa, the Middle East, China, Latin America, Europe and beyond - ultimately presenting guests with unique insights into global experiences and potentials.

“We are excited to be hosting the sixth iteration of the AiiF, which builds on the successes of previous years, and to be introducing a new award category that encourages young innovators throughout the Arab World to contribute to and strengthen sustainable investment across multiple sectors,” commented President and Chairman of the AiiF Board of Trustees, Prof. Farouk El-Baz. “We invite interested individuals and companies to participate in the forum’s activities, so we may collectively build a future that advances our vision of achieving sustainability in every part of the globe through sustainable investments that care for societies and the environment.”

In its previous edition, held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris in 2019, the AiiF drew the participation of prominent speakers who delivered speeches before an audience of over 1,000 guests. The AiiF also received hundreds of award applications from individuals and companies, resulting in 40 investors being nominated for the Individuals Award and 13 companies reaching the final round of the Corporate Award to compete across the six categories. Three winners were ultimately crowned: Nobel Prize nominee, Prof. Rachid Yazami; Director General of the Arab Women Organization, Dr. Fadia Kiwan; and Board Member of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Dina Al Nahdi.

