Sharjah: The 52nd edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, the largest of its kind on the calendar of specialized trade fairs in the UAE and the region, commenced on Wednesday at Expo Centre Sharjah promising an unparalleled showcase of luxury, craftsmanship, and innovation.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the event will run from September 27 until October 1 with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Spanning a substantial area of 30,000 square metres, the show offers a vibrant platform for over 500 participating local and international companies and brands to showcase their exclusive designs and creations as well as to present a splendid collection of jewellery, gold pieces, watches, diamonds, precious stones, and pearls throughout the five-day event.

HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah, emphasized the Chamber’s commitment to continually supporting Expo Centre Sharjah in executing its activities, specifically organizing and hosting events and exhibitions that are notable for their superior organization and high-quality participation.

Al Owais highlighted that the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show holds a significant reputation and standing among traders, businessmen, connoisseurs, and enthusiasts of jewellery and precious watches.

He added that the show has become a crucial platform for promoting products from both local and international companies and brands within the gold and jewellery sector. It has successfully garnered increasing attendance each year, owing to its exceptional organization and a noteworthy volume of participation, with this year’s session witnessing participation from over 500 entities.

For his part, HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, noted that the event in its current edition features exhibits from the industry’s leading players from around the world and will provide visitors and traders with insight into the sector's ever-evolving developments, offering opportunities to acquire exquisite jewellery from esteemed gold, diamond, and watch houses.

The Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, being the foremost and largest of its nature in the specialized trade show calendar of the UAE and the region, offers a unique experience for its visitors.

Attendees have the chance to purchase rare and precious items directly from exhibitors, witness the sealing of significant deals and partnerships, strengthen manufacturers' presence in the regional markets, and engage in valuable exchanges of experiences and opinions. All these contribute to a deepened understanding of the ongoing developments in the gold and jewellery sector.

The 52nd edition sees attendance from several countries, with notable representation from India, Italy, the United Kingdom, the US, France, Singapore, China, Japan, Turkey, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Lebanon.

