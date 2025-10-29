Kuwait City, Kuwait: The 4th edition of the Digital Transformation Kuwait Conference is set to take place on 17–18 November 2025 at the Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel, in collaboration with the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT). The event will bring together leaders from government, industry, and technology sectors to accelerate Kuwait’s digital agenda and support the goals of Vision 2035.

This year’s edition is positioned as the nation’s most influential platform for driving digital innovation, featuring the participation of ministries and government entities, digitalisation consultants, and technology developers. It is expected to attract over 800 delegates, 30 exhibitors, and more than 20 media outlets, reinforcing Kuwait’s commitment to building a smarter, more connected future. H.H. Sheikh Mohammed AlSabah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Association of Artificial Intelligence of Things, will be participating with a Keynote Speech.

The conference will focus on Kuwait’s progress in adopting advanced digital frameworks across public services, finance, healthcare, education, and urban development. Discussions will center on the strategic role of artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud transformation, and cybersecurity in strengthening operations and citizen engagement.

Under the guidance of CAIT, Kuwait continues to make significant strides toward integrating smart technologies that enhance efficiency, transparency, and sustainability. The conference will showcase ongoing projects, highlight success stories, and present actionable insights from experts and decision-makers who are shaping the region’s digital transformation landscape.

According to the organizers, Digital Transformation Kuwait 2025 aims to move from strategy to execution, bridging the gap between innovation and implementation. The event serves as a collaborative platform where ministries, regulators, and private sector innovators come together to discuss policy, share knowledge, and build partnerships that accelerate national progress.

Statements from CITRA highlighted that “CITRA’s vision is to ensure that Kuwait’s digital infrastructure is secure, resilient, and future-ready. As the digital economy expands, our focus remains on enabling innovation while protecting users through robust governance and cybersecurity frameworks. Events like Digital Transformation Kuwait are vital in uniting the public and private sectors toward this common goal.”

“As emerging technologies continue to redefine communication and business, CITRA is dedicated to building a regulatory environment that encourages creativity and competition while safeguarding digital trust. The Digital Transformation Kuwait Conference provides an ideal platform to explore these opportunities and inspire collective progress toward a smarter nation.”

This year’s edition also features a comprehensive agenda curated to reflect Kuwait’s evolving priorities in the digital economy. The sessions will explore how emerging technologies can optimize operations, reduce costs, and improve user experiences, ultimately redefining how citizens and businesses interact with digital services.

Digital Transformation Kuwait has established itself as the region’s flagship conference for enabling smart governance, data-driven policymaking, and future-ready infrastructure. Through collaboration with government bodies such as CAIT, CITRA, PACI, and other ministries, the event continues to foster innovation, encourage knowledge exchange, and strengthen Kuwait’s role as a hub for digital excellence in the Gulf.

For more information, visit www.digitaltransformationkuwait.com or follow updates on LinkedIn.