Riyadh: Otaiqah Date Season’s 2nd edition is set to commence in Riyadh on Tuesday, signifying the start of one of the biggest date events in Saudi Arabia. Packed with a variety of programs and activities that will run for the next four months, the exhibition aims to attract visitors and date enthusiasts from across the Kingdom and the Arabian Gulf.

This year, Otaiqah Date Season showcases the rich heritage of the region’s date culture, generating keen interest from visitors both within and outside the Kingdom. This annual exhibition is organized by Riyadh Development Company (ARDCO) in its efforts to host events that shed light on the cultural and historical significance of Riyadh's largest fruit & vegetable markets, including the notable Otaiqah Market. The event will be an attractive tourist destination for any and all visitors and shoppers, as well as present an opportunity for enthusiasts and investors to familiarize themselves with the Kingdom's date sector. A pillar of the national economy, the sector exports products to over 113 countries and contributes roughly 12% to the agricultural GDP of Saudi Arabia.

Mr. Waleed Alkharji, Chief Wholesale Markets Officer at ARDCO, emphasized that this initiative aims to drive socio-economic growth and aid in achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. Alkharji further elaborated that through this event, ARDCO seeks to highlight the significance of the Otaiqah Date Season as the largest date market in both Riyadh and the Kingdom. The intention is to underscore the potential tourism and economic value of the initiative in the capital, and its subsequent role in contributing to a more diversified Saudi economy. ARDCO is also committed to strengthening its developmental role by meticulously working to improve and equip public goods services markets to meet the expectations of their partners and the demands of their consumers.

Mr. Abdul Wahhab Al-Jaber, the Director of the Otaiqah Dates Season, expressed his delight at the marked expansion of the season’s offerings in this year’s iteration. He stressed that great efforts have been made to enrich the market experience, given its status as one of the oldest specialized markets in the Riyadh region for the marketing and sale of dates. The event provides a significant opportunity to support local farmers and merchants to market their products, showcasing the variety, origin, and the rich value of local produced dates. This year's season is further characterized by the involvement of numerous strategic partners and sponsors, demonstrating their steadfast commitment to bolstering the dates economy in the Kingdom.

To enhance the visitor experience, this year's activities for the season will take place over a total area of 10,000 m2, which includes a 2,400 m2 air-conditioned indoor hall. The company has supported about 80 merchants, allocating 65 retail shops to their disposal. Events will also be held in Otaiqah Market, one of the largest date markets in the Kingdom, which features 15 tracks around the market designated for vendors. Furthermore, the event will also provide convenient online delivery of its products, prepared in collaboration with the event’s Strategic Digital Sponsor, Jahez.

Additionally, the season features entertaining activities such as traditional folk dances from various regions of the Kingdom. Visitors can also expect the unique "Otaiqah Dakkah" and exceptional Saudi hospitality, complete with iconic Saudi coffee at the venue, courtesy of our hospitality sponsors, Diyafa and Dunkin’. Fresh, hot food will be available from family food stalls and carts to round out an enjoyable day out for guests.

The extensive cooperation and support from relevant authorities, as well as the concerted efforts to improve and develop the market, highlight the significance and importance of the season, with the success of the event and its ancillary activities further underlining key interest in the sector. These endeavors are exemplified by the contributions of the Riyadh Municipality, as well as the substantial support from the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture and the Riyadh Chamber.