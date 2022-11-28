The third edition of Le Forum International des Entreprises Francophones (the International Forum of Francophone Enterprises) was held in Dakar, the capital of Senegal. It was organized by the Groupement du Patronat Francophone (GPF) and the Mouvement des Entreprises Du Sénégal (MEDS), under the high patronage of the President of the Republic of Senegal, H.E. Macky SALL.

More than 250 business leaders from 22 different countries attended this event at the King Fahad Palace Hotel. 800 people also followed the forum on internet, among them the member companies of the GPF in 52 countries.

During his opening speech, Mr. Jean Lou BLACHIER, President of the GPF underlined the strength of the economic Francophonie to build business networks between countries and the benefits of those meetings for Francophone entities to meet.

Mr. Mbagnick DIOP, President of the MEDS and Vice-President of the GPF reminded the success of the first two editions of the FIEF and the positive benefits for Senegalese and French-speaking companies.

H.E. Victorine Anquediche NDEYE, Minister of Microfinance and Social and Solidarity Economy and Mayor of the municipality of Niaguis, stressed the support of the Senegalese government for the economic Francophonie and for this forum.

An interview with the Honorary President of the GPF and former Prime Minister of France, H.E. Edith CRESSON, conducted by Mrs. Geneviève SALSAT, President of the Institutional Committee, was broadcasted. Mrs. CRESSON welcomed the initiative of this forum and underlined how the Francophonie is an outstanding leverage to gather people around initiatives about education, culture or economy.

During the two days, several round tables were held about topics such as education, energy, women entrepreneurship, investments, and new technologies.

Experts, political leaders, former ministers, and business leaders came from Africa, Europe, the Middle east and Asia to attend this third edition of the FIEF.

Mr. Thierry Beaudet, President of the CESE (French Foreign Trade Advisor for the French Government), H.E. Cellou Dalein DIALLO, former Prime Minister of Guinea, H.E. Aliou SALL, General Administrator of SIFA (Investment Company for Education and Training in Africa), H.E. Baldé ABDOULAYE, former Minister of Industry, Mines, Agro-Industry and SMEs of Senegal, Managing Director of APIX, and Maxime BOUAN, Partner at Seedstars Africa Ventures, were among the speakers.

Dr. Tarek HAJJIRI, representative of the GPF in the United Arab Emirates spoke from Dubai about the initiatives in the Middle East and in particular about the future organization of an event about the economic Francophonie by the end of 2023 to be held in the UAE.

The forum ended with B2B meetings to encourage bilateral initiatives between foreign companies and Senegalese companies.

About Le Groupement du Patronat Francophone

Le Groupement du Patronat Francophone is a French association meant to promote business initiatives between Francophone and Francophile countries.

The GPF is the largest group of employers of La Francophonie, active in 88 countries. The main missions are to develop business relations between French speaking countries, by fostering entrepreneurship initiatives, supporting investments, and encouraging international trades.

The GPF has also opened its doors to companies from Francophile countries, including all public and private entities that have an interest in doing business with French speaking countries.

Members of the GPF are public entities like chambers of commerce, government entities like ministers of economies, and private entities such as SMEs and large corporations.

The Honorary Chairwoman of the GPF is Edith Cresson, former Prime Minister of France.

French is today the fifth most widely spoken language on the planet and the second for business, representing 300 million people. French is also the second business language of the European Area and the third global business language in the world.

More about the Groupement du Patronat Francophone: http://www.gpf-int.org/

Contact:

Inès LOUGHRAIEB

Special advisor for the President

iloughraieb@gpf-int.org

www.gpf-int.org