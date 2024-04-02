Preliminary confirmed speakers include H.E. Abdulsalam Al Murshidi, President, Oman Investment Authority, Kenneth C. Griffin, Founder, CEO & Co-Chief Investment Officer, Citadel, Jenny Johnson, President & CEO, Franklin Templeton, Lei Zhang, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Hillhouse Investments, Todd L. Boehly, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO, Eldridge Industries, Yimei Li, CEO, ChinaAMC, Dina Powell McCormick, Vice Chairman & President of Global Client Services & Partner, BDT & MSD and many more.

Doha - The fourth annual “Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg” (QEF), held in collaboration with Media City Qatar, will take place from May 14-16, 2024. This year’s forum, under the theme ‘A World Remade: Navigating the Year of Uncertainty’, will gather more than 1,000 corporate and government leaders for a comprehensive dialogue on the issues driving global boardroom conversations and financial markets.

As the world continues to be shaped by major disruptions in technology, trade and politics, the events of 2024 have the potential to produce long-term consequences for the global economy. Discussions at QEF will revolve around the following thematic areas:

Geopolitics, Globalization, & Trade: How this major election year will shift investment flows, recalibrate supply chains and fragment the global economy. The Energy Transition: The energy industry’s most influential decision-makers share their expertise on the future of LNG and the transition towards sustainable energy sources. Technology Innovation: Uncover what’s next for artificial intelligence, blockchain, chips, antitrust regulation, and life after the smartphone. Business & Investment Outlook: Leaders in business and investment share insights into market beating growth and answer critical questions on the global economy. Sports & Entertainment: Players, sports leagues, and investors reveal the next wave of disruption poised to hit the multibillion-dollar sports industry.

Current speakers include H.E. Abdulsalam Al Murshidi, President, Oman Investment Authority; Sheikha Hanadi N. Al-Thani, Chairperson, INJAZ Al Arab; Gerry Cardinale, Founder, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, RedBird Capital Partners; Jim Coulter, Founding Partner, Executive Chairman & Director, TPG Inc.; Brandon Gardner, Partner, Co-Founder & President, Raine; Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Clearlake Capital Group, Bruce Flatt, CEO, Brookfield; Kenneth C. Griffin, Founder, CEO & Co-Chief Investment Officer, Citadel; Jin Liqun, President & Chair of the Board of Directors, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank; Jenny Johnson, President & CEO, Franklin Templeton; Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founding Partner, WndrCo; Cindy Lim, CEO, Infrastructure, Keppel Limited; General David H. Petraeus (US Army, Ret.), Partner, Chairman of the Global Institute, KKR.; Joey Wat, CEO, Yum China; Dina Powell McCormick, Vice Chairman & President of Global Client Services & Partner, BDT & MSD, Lei Zhang, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Hillhouse Investments, Todd L. Boehly, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO, Eldridge Industries, Yimei Li, CEO, ChinaAMC with more to follow.

“Bloomberg is excited to be powering the fourth iteration of QEF, which has quickly become a highlight of the global investment calendar,” said Karen Saltser, CEO of Bloomberg Media. “With an exciting agenda developed by Bloomberg's world class editorial team, we look forward to hosting important discussions with global leaders in business and government."

H.E. Sheikh Ali bin Abdulla bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of Qatar Economic Forum said, “Through the Qatar Economic Forum, we have established a dynamic center for global business leaders to convene, connect, and catalyze partnerships. The forum has become the nexus where visionary leaders converge to shape the future”.

He added, “We are enthusiastic about the collaborative spirit that defines this platform, where ideas flourish, and alliances are forged, propelling us towards a future of shared success and prosperity”.

Produced by Bloomberg Live Experiences and editorially programmed by Bloomberg News, the Forum will be available on the Bloomberg Terminal, Bloomberg TV and bloomberg.com.

Additional speaker and agenda details for the “Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg” will be announced at a later date. For more information and to register interest, please visit QatarEconomicForum.com.

Media Enquiries:

Robert Koh (Global)

rkoh22@bloomberg.net

Mona Saleh (EMEA)

msaleh39@bloomberg.net

Sana Uqba (BLJ Worldwide)

sanau@bljworldwide.com