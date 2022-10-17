The conference held sessions with leading industry figures including Minister of Finance, Minister of Municipality, Rural Affairs and Housing and Chairman, Capital Market Authority (CMA)

More than 1,000 delegates attended with 200 participants flying in from abroad

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Over a thousand delegates from more than 30 countries gathered in Riyadh on September 7, kickstarting the annual financial conference with the theme ‘The Institutionalisation of Investment and Finance’. Held under the patronage of H.E. Mr. Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance, the agenda featured industry experts, senior policymakers, financiers, and global investors.

The annual conference sheds light on the Kingdom’s economic progress through a regional and global perpective. The panel discussions covered diverse topics such as the nation’s ESG and climate change initiatives, the institutionalisation of the real estate market, the digitalisation of financial services within Saudi's banking sector, and the development of venture capital in the Kingdom. Euromoney highlighted Saudi Arabia’s strong economic performance, despite 2022 foreseeing a challenging year for the world economy.



Attendees shared a common interest in the subjects and the conversations charted the economic narrative for the coming years in the Kingdom. The overall tone of dialogue was positive, and the economy’s indicators looked promising during each respective panel discussion.

Victoria Behn, the Commercial Director at Euromoney Conferences, said: “Saudi Arabia stands out not only as one of the fastest growing G20 economy in the world but one with the lowest inflation rate. The Euromoney Conference was an incredible opportunity to meet with the key financial players and learn more about the Kingdom’s economic transformation and diversification”. Behn added: “I would like to thank all of our partners, sponsors and participants for joining us. We look forward to seeing you all in 2023!”

H.E. Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, Chairman of the Capital Market Authority noted Saudi Arabia's economy will develop at a pace of 7.6% in the present global environment, placing it among the top 10 fastest-growing economies in 2022. As a result of the rapid development, it may find its place among the world's 15 largest economies by 2030.

Leading sponsors of the year’s edition included Citi, Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development, Gulf International Bank, Riyad Bank, Saudi Tadawul Group, Standard Chartered, The Financial Academy and Colliers International as Lead Sponsor & Real Estate Advisory. Capital Market Authority is the Supporting Body.

While the conference’s Co-Sponsors included Alinma Bank, Alkhair Capital, BLOMInvest, HSBC, KAMCO Invest, Mercer and Saudi Real Estate Company. Knight Frank has been announced as the event’s knowledge partner, Derayah Financial is an associate sponsor and Argaam as its digital sponsor. Sidra Capital will serve as an exhibitor and BCA Research as a Research Partner.

