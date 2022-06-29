Dubai, UAE: Retailers in the Gulf countries are adopting technology and innovation to adapt to the new norm where well-informed and demanding customers want better experience in shopping and want products to be delivered faster and more seamlessly. As a result, the retail landscape has been undergoing a digital transformation for the last few years.

While a lot of retailers have struggled to adapt to the rapid pace at which these transformations are happening, there are some that have spearheaded this journey to deliver excellent results and have become examples in the industry.

In order to recognize them, Images RetailME– the largest retail information and market intelligence platform in the Middle East – launched a list to acknowledge these regional leaders in technology and marketing communications and felicitated them during an awards gala, which took place on June 28th, 2022 in the presence of more than 200 retail industry professionals, entrepreneurs and leaders.

Justina Eitzinger, Chief Operating Officer of Images RetailME, said, “While technology adoption and innovation will continue to drive the changes in the retail landscape it is marketing, branding and communications that will continue to influence consumer’s choice of shopping.”

“That’s why, we have chosen these two criteria to recognize the industry leaders and our editorial team along with the jury have selected 20 awardees – many unsung heroes who do the work behind the curtains to give us the best retail. At Images RetailME, we like to call them the Tech and Marcom ICONS.

Last year, we launched our inaugural RetailME ICONS series, where we put forth the list of 100 pioneers, visionaries, disruptors and trailblazers of the Middle East’s retail industry, who established the large and small retail conglomerates and brands. This year, we aim to celebrate and acknowledge the efforts of the tech and marcom leaders within these companies who are bringing the vision and mission of the retail owners to fruition,” she added.

As many as 13 technology leaders have won the coveted annual Images RetailME Tech ICONS awards, including Ahmad AR BinDawood, CEO at Bin Dawood Holding; Arunachalam P, Chief Technology Officer at Choithrams; Kamran Abbasi, Chief Information and Technology Officer at Chalhoub Group; Kartik Bhatt, COO at Sharaf Retail; Mark Tesseyman, CEO at Liwa Trading; Phillip Smith, Group Digital Director at Kamal Osman Jamjoom; Rahul Jagtiani, Group Director – Digital at Landmark Group; Sayed Habib, Director- Franchise, Business Development and E-Commerce at Danube Home; Somy Varghese, Senior Digital Transformation Manager at Etoile; Sudhir Syal, Chief Business Officer at Lenskart; Sunil Nair, Chief Information Officer at GMG; Dharmin Ved, CEO at 6thStreet.com and Mouna Abbassy, CEO and Founder at Izil Beauty.

Seven industry leaders in marketing and communications within the retail sector, have won the prestigious RetailME Marcom ICONS 2022 awards, including Amer Khiami, CMO at PJP Investments; Group; Anamika Priyadarshi, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Jashanmal Group; Lee Devon, VP at Athlocity LLC; Mohammed Sajjad, VP Marketing and E-commerce at AZADEA Group; V Nandakumar, Director – Marketing and Communications at Lulu Group International; Siobhan, McCarthy, Chief Communications Officer at BinDawood Holding and Warwick Gird, GM – Marketing at Spinneys.

Organised by Images RetailME, a 17-year-old retail intelligence media brand in the Middle East with 45,000+ print readership and over 100,000 digital reach across the MENA region, the prestigious RetailME Tech and Marcoms Summit and the RetailME Tech and Marcom ICONS Awards celebrate the success of an industry that serves 411 million people across 22 countries in the MENA region.

The event is supported by Zebra Technologies as the Retail Tech Partner, TikTok as Community Commerce partner, LuLu Group International, Altavant, Aruba and Ithra as Gold Partners. The other partners include Geidea, Lenskart, SkyEx, Dalma Mall and CIO Klub.

RetailME Tech ICONS 2022

Ahmad AR BinDawood, CEO at Bin Dawood Holding Arunachalam P, Chief Technology Officer at Choithrams Kamran Abbasi, Chief Information and Technology Officer at Chalhoub Group Kartik Bhatt, COO at Sharaf Retail Mark Tesseyman, CEO at Liwa Trading Phillip Smith, Group Digital Director at Kamal Osman Jamjoom Rahul Jagtiani, Group Director – Digital at Landmark Group Sayed Habib, Director- Franchise, Business Development and E-Commerce at Danube Home Somy Varghese, Senior Digital Transformation Manager at Etoile Sudhir Syal, Chief Business Officer at Lenskart Sunil Nair, Chief Information Officer at GMG Dharmin Ved, CEO at 6thStreet.com Mouna Abbassy, CEO and Founder at Izil Beauty

RetailME Marcom ICONS 2022

Amer Khiami, CMO at PJP Investments Group Anamika Priyadarshi, Head Of Marketing & Corp. Comms at Jashanmal Group Lee Devon, VP at Athlocity LLC Mohammed Sajjad, VP Marketing and E-commerce at AZADEA Group V Nandakumar, Director – Marketing and Communications at Lulu Siobhan, McCarthy, Chief Communications Officer at BinDawood Holding Warwick Gird, GM – Marketing at Spinneys

About RetailME Tech and Marcom Summit

The RetailME Tech and Marcom Summit is a one-of-a-kind forum, that commemorates the brightest, most enterprising and innovative minds that have transformed the industry over the course of the last decade.

A congregation of CIOs, Tech, Digitisation, Marcom and E-commerce Heads, the summit, titled The Big Retail (R)evolution featured panel discussions, key notes and knowledge-sharing in the format of a full-day forum. The coveted participants of the forum shared their success mantras, predicted trends, exchanged thoughts on the winning and losing technologies in retail, and discussed actionable strategies during the event.

The forum was followed by an awards gala, where the RetailME Tech and Marcom ICONS from the region were felicitated for their achievements and contributions to the industry.

