Kuwait's Bashayer Jumaah Life, Syrian Ghaith Marwan, Egypt’s Abdullah Annan, France’s Sean Garnier, Iraqi Chef Shaheen, and other shining stars of content will inspire at the 2-day Dubai event, January 10-11

UAE, Dubai - The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world's largest gathering of content creators, has announced a fresh lineup of guests, including 12 of the biggest influencers, with a collective following of more than 160 million, that will participate in the second edition slated for January 10-11 at the iconic Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

The social media sensations who are masters in their respective fields encompassing lifestyle, food, sports, science, education, and media, are set to transform the highly anticipated summit organised by New Media Academy (NMA) under the theme 'Get Connected' into an extraordinary confluence of creativity, insight, and inspiration, through sharing their exciting online journeys during the two-day event.

Comedy

Osama Marwah, ‘Ossy’, as he's known, from Syria, embarked on his content creation journey in 2019 and now boasts over 13.5 million followers. Known for engaging and informative content, Ossy is a People's Choice Awards nominee and the MC for the latest Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.



Palestinian visual content creator Wissam Qutob, with 10 million followers, is making waves with hilarious social media comedy sketches. His versatility extends to television, music, and fashion, reflecting the immense talent of Middle Eastern youth.

Lifestyle, Bloggers, and All What’s in Between

Known as “BJ Life”, Bashayer Jumaah, with a staggering 16 million followers, stands as one of Kuwait's most prominent lifestyle vloggers, while Syrian sensation Ghaith Marwan boasts a global fan base of 15.3 million, earning recognition with awards like the Kids Choice Awards in 2023 and the YouTube Trailblazer Award in 2022.

Jordan’s Ahmad Aburob, with over 14.5 million followers, enchants audiences with enthralling storytelling and natural charisma. Recently crowned with the "Middle Eastern Social Media Star” at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, Ahmad is a versatile content creator celebrated across Instagram and YouTube. One of Canada’s most prominent content creators in this category, Saif Shawaf, joins the summit’s lineup. With over 12 million followers, he captivates audiences with engaging street-style interviews and innovative series like “Talent On The Streets”.

Finally, dynamic influencer Raghad Fahmi from Jordan effortlessly juggles dentistry studies with her trendy pursuits. With 11.5 million followers, Raghad's Instagram radiates elegance, offering a peek into her impeccable style.

Science & Experiments

Abdullah Annan, the science aficionado from Egypt, graduated in petroleum engineering and mesmerises with thrilling experiments on his YouTube channel “Science Street”. At the summit, he plans to showcase to his 15 million followers that knowledge is not just information but an exhilarating life experience.

Media

Lebanese talk show host and media executive Malek Maktabi boasts a massive following of over 14 million. Committed to empowering youth and conveying messages of hope, Malek is also the founder of Beyond Imagination Content Creation.

Food & Cooking

Versatile talent Chef Shaheen from Iraq, with 14.1 million followers, transitioned from architectural engineering to culinary passion. His journey spans culinary expertise, content creation, and a charismatic persona, making him a renowned chef in the MENA region.

Sports

Hailed as the greatest freestyle football athlete globally and with more than 13 million followers, Sèan Garnier from France has left an indelible mark on the football world. His unique blend of freestyle, street soccer, breakdancing, and music has made him a global sensation.

This year's summit will build upon the success of its first edition, which featured 75+ speakers, 6,500+ attendees, and 40+ sessions and workshops. The 2024 edition is expected to go even bigger and better, hosting 100+ speakers in 50+ expert-led sessions and workshops, and 7,000+ attendees, including 3,000 content creators, influencers and creatives from all around the globe.

Don't miss your chance to engage with these influencers live at the 1 Billion Followers Summit! Register at https://1billionsummit.com/.