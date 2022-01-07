Emirates Motor Company (EMC), the authorised general distributor for Mercedes-Benz in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has appointed Mohammad Ghazi Al Momani as its new General Manager.

Bringing 20 years’ motoring experience and a degree from The University of Technology in Baghdad, Iraq, Mohammad possesses key skills in strategic planning, marketing, sales, after sales and operations, along with extensive knowledge of the Middle East’s automotive landscape. With experience across multiple markets in the region, Mohammad has proven expertise of innovative solutions that aid in generating revenues to further improve business profitability. He will manage the overall performance of Mercedes-Benz at EMC.

Speaking about Mohammad’s appointment, Ahmed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Chairman of Al Fahim Group said: “I am delighted to welcome Mohammad into the EMC family. His vast knowledge of the automotive industry in the region will be an exceptional addition to the team. He has already been a key member of the Al Fahim Group having successfully re-launched several businesses in UAE incl Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Al Dhafra region, along with reinforcing the Group’s commitment to promoting innovation and technology in the market. I am positive that with his experience and knowledge, Mohammad will help the company reach new heights in the industry and the UAE as a whole.”

“I’m delighted to be a part of Emirates Motor Company. Having worked within Al Fahim Group I understand the skills needed to take the company forward. Joining EMC as its General Manager represents another exciting chapter in my career. I will leverage my knowledge and skills to help steer the company towards more growth and drive organisational transformation for the benefit of our customers in the public and private sector. I would like to thank Al Fahim for this opportunity. I look forward to helping promote the Mercedes-Benz brand in Abu Dhabi and inspire our customers with the latest products, technology and more,” said Mohammad Ghazi Al Momani, General Manager at Emirates Motor Company.

Mohammad’s extensive local experience and vision will play an integral role in the further success of the Mercedes-Benz brand in Abu Dhabi.

