Dubai, UAE: The Taqdeer Awards were held to celebrate the remarkable workforce behind Expo 2020 Dubai and in honour of the top 12 service providers who have demonstrated industry best worker welfare and health and safety standards. EFS was honoured amongst the Top 12 with a recognition that entitles the company to 30+ incentives through a Gold Card provided by the Award's Government Strategic Partners. Furthermore, this recognition also included an appreciation award to EFS Manager of Worker Welfare Purnima Sabnis.

The Taqdeer Awards is an initiative of His Highness Sheik Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, honouring labourers and construction industry-related companies for excellence.



Commenting on this accolade, EFS Group CEO, Tariq Chauhan, stated: "This is yet another milestone added to EFS's credentials in the pursuit of building the People First Organization through excellence in worker welfare.”

EFS prides itself in a 22,000 workforce across the globe with 6,000 employed in UAE, out of which 1500+ deliver soft services, hard services, specialized services and visitor experience services for the world's greatest show.

EFS practices a people-first culture and continues to deliver exceptional services to its clients and end-users while maintaining highly engaged and motivated staff.

About EFS Facilities Service Group

Headquartered in the UAE, EFS Facilities Group is a regional leader in delivering integrated facilities management services across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and Turkey; operating with the values of Honesty, Ethics, Teamwork, Transparency, Trust, Integrity, Mutual Respect, Enterprise Ownership, and Accountability.

With a vision to be the preferred facilities management service provider of choice, EFS offers solutions across five business sectors and dedicated verticals within these sectors; focusing on providing customized solutions as per the clients’ and industry needs and requirements giving the best value for money. It also works to ensure superior service delivery by engaging stakeholders to take ownership; and also build a sustainable enterprise.

For almost two decades, the organization has been offering integrated facilities management solutions consisting of over seventy-five service lines through dedicated business verticals such as Oil & Gas, Banking, Industrial, Public Sector, Integrated Workplaces, Education, Retail and Mixed-Use Developments.

