PHOTO
Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank, Qatar’s leading banking player, has announced the launch of its new personal finance campaign that allows new and existing customers to benefit from a profit rate of 3.75% (at a flat 2%) per annum. Dukhan Bank customers can avail the offer for a minimum finance amount of QAR 200,000 booked for a period of 4 years and above. Moreover, customers who wish to obtain this offer can enjoy a grace period of up to 12 months. This campaign will run until 15th April 2022.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Dukhan Bank stated:
“Our personal finance campaign aims to bring our valued customers some of the best rates in the market as they pursue their personal goals. At Dukhan Bank, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to reward our customers with the best banking services that are designed to meet the aspirations of our valued customers.”
To find out more about this promotion, as well as the wide range of other personal banking products and services provided by Dukhan Bank, customers can contact the call centre on 800 8555 or visit www.dukhanbank.com, or ‘Rashid’, our virtual assistant, on the website or via WhatsApp on 44100888.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.