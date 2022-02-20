Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank, Qatar’s leading banking player, has announced the launch of its new personal finance campaign that allows new and existing customers to benefit from a profit rate of 3.75% (at a flat 2%) per annum. Dukhan Bank customers can avail the offer for a minimum finance amount of QAR 200,000 booked for a period of 4 years and above. Moreover, customers who wish to obtain this offer can enjoy a grace period of up to 12 months. This campaign will run until 15th April 2022.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Dukhan Bank stated:

“Our personal finance campaign aims to bring our valued customers some of the best rates in the market as they pursue their personal goals. At Dukhan Bank, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to reward our customers with the best banking services that are designed to meet the aspirations of our valued customers.”

To find out more about this promotion, as well as the wide range of other personal banking products and services provided by Dukhan Bank, customers can contact the call centre on 800 8555 or visit www.dukhanbank.com, or ‘Rashid’, our virtual assistant, on the website or via WhatsApp on 44100888.

