Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Dubai CommerCity, the first e-commerce freezone in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, announced the launch of a business setup incentive package for company registrations, and office space reservation at its facilities. The incentive package is available exclusively to new companies, and potential investors.

Dubai CommerCity’s incentive program includes providing the option of paying the fees for these business setup packages on a monthly basis, which is applicable for all business and office spaces provided by the free zone, excluding smart desks. In order to benefit from this package, potential leasers require signing the lease contract and moving their operations to the free zone before the end of January 2022.

The initiative sheds light on the free zone’s strategic role in bolstering the national economy. It supports local, regional, and international companies who seek to enter the e-commerce sector, to develop their business, and benefit from the sector’s remarkable investment opportunities, through a comprehensive e-commerce ecosystem and a stable, sustainable, and competitive business environment for companies and investors.

With an area covering 2.1 million square feet and an investment of AED 3.2 billion, Dubai CommerCity aims to support new and existing e-ecommerce companies in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region. Dubai CommerCity includes state-of-the-art offices, as well as warehousing and last-mile delivery services. With its world-class infrastructure, the free zone provides flexible office sizes and scalable fulfilment centres, which offer various dedicated solutions for e-commerce businesses and other fields.

