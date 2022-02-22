PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Direct Trading Technologies, a globally regulated and a globally recognized leader with more than 20 years of proven track record and successful experience in the financial markets industry, was crowned ‘Best Execution Broker’ at Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2022, which was held February 16-17.
In addition, Walid Ead, Direct Trading Technologies Managing Partner, was named one of the ‘50 Most Influential Figures in Global Financial Market’. The ranking is published annually by Smart Vision and features 50 figures with the ability to effect markets or shape ideas, policies, and decision-making in the Global Financial Markets.
Commenting on the accolades, Walid Ead said: “We are honored to be named ‘Best Execution Broker’ and the award is a testament to Direct Trading Technologies’ commitment to its clients and to the tireless efforts of our global team, who are driven by a shared passion to provide our clients with the ultimate trading experience.”
He added: “The award further cements Direct Trading Technologies as a global industry leader and it multiplies our motivation to further empower more than 10,000 beginner and professional traders with their journeys to success. For more than 20 years, Direct Trading Technologies have helped its clients seize the best market opportunities with its unparalleled transparency, competitive offerings, world-class trading tools, and exceptional customer support.”
The Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2022 Awards ceremony was held February 17 at the Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Center.
About Direct Trading Technologies
Direct Trading Technologies is a globally regulated and a globally recognized financial leader, with more than 20 years of proven track record and successful experience in the financial markets industry. With a 100-strong team spanning across 11 offices, Direct TT is the trusted financial partner, providing thousands of traders with the ultimate trading experience and a smooth-sailing journey to success.
