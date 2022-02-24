Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that the number of electricity accounts reached 1,061,476 by the end of 2021 compared to 752,505 accounts by the end of 2016; an increase of 41%. The number of water accounts reached 960,032 accounts by the end of 2021 compared to 666,006 accounts by the end of 2016; an increase of 44%. The total number of electricity and water accounts reached 2,021,508 accounts by the end of 2021.

“We work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide a state-of-the-art and integrated infrastructure to meet the growing demand and keep pace with Dubai’s ambitious urban and economic plans. This is done using specified plans using the latest prediction tools for our electricity infrastructure expansion plans based on demand forecast until 2030, taking into consideration the demographic and economic growth of the Emirate. DEWA’s total capacity increased to 13,417 MW of electricity and 490 million imperial gallons of water per day (MIGD), thanks to our advanced digital infrastructure as well as innovation and sound scientific planning. DEWA has investments of over AED 86 billion over five years in water and energy sectors,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA’s infrastructure uses the latest smart integrated systems with disruptive technologies and the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Blockchain, Energy Storage, and the Internet of Things. We are implementing major projects in clean and renewable energy to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” added Al Tayer.

DEWA’s Jebel Ali Power and Desalination Complex is one of the key pillars to provide Dubai with high-quality, efficient and reliable electricity and water services. The Complex has been confirmed by Guinness World Records as the largest single-site natural gas power generation facility in the world at a capacity of 9,547 MW. The Complex comprises two main plants for power generation and water desalination. Plant -1 with a production capacity of 2,761 MW consists of stations D, E, and G. Plant-2 with a production capacity of 6,786 MW consists of stations K, L, and M.

