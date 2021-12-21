United Arab Emirates : Norwegian AgTech company Desert Control has developed Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) to reduce water usage for agriculture, forests, and green landscapes. The company entered a memorandum of understanding agreement with Abu Dhabi based agriculture and nature conservation giant Mawarid Holding on 8 June 2021. Based on a previously announced collaborative pilot initiative, the Parties today announce entering into a strategic partnership by forming a new company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to combine forces to accelerate adoption of climate-smart ecosystem management enabled by LNC.

Further to the results of the previously announced collaborative pilot, the Norwegian company Desert Control and the Abu Dhabi based Mawarid Holding Investment today announce their decision to execute stage two of the previously signed MOU. The Parties will enter into a strategic partnership, under which the Parties will establish a new company. The new company is intended to be named Mawarid Desert Control LLC ("MDC") a limited liability company incorporated in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in UAE.

Through this strategic partnership, Mawarid Holding Investment and Desert Control commonly join forces to leverage the competitive advantage and value proposition of Liquid Natural Clay ("LNC") along with Mawarid's global and regional network and substantial capabilities in the sectors of managing natural resources, forests, landscapes, and agriculture. The strategic partnership will promote and increase business for climate-smart ecosystem management in the UAE and across the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA) through the new company. The partnership aims to drive accelerated adoption of sustainable products and services to create significant value for the MENA region as an Agri-tech Powerhouse.

“Mawarid's legacy aligns perfectly with our vision of making earth green again, says CEO of Desert Control, Ole Kristian Sivertsen. By joining forces in the Middle East, we aim to develop a blueprint for sustainable ecosystem management and climate-smart agriculture in the UAE with global impact. Water, food, and a stable climate is the pathway to peace and prosperity for people and planet - this is the legacy we strive to build.”

Mawarid Desert Control LLC ("MDC") will be the driving force for sales and distribution of Desert Control's Liquid Natural Clay ("LNC") across the Middle East and will be Desert Control's exclusive partner in the UAE. Desert Control Middle East LLC in Abu Dhabi will operate Desert Control's LNC production factories in the region to secure LNC supply for the partnership at commercial terms utilizing the know-how and strengths of the Parties to maximize value creation. The new Mawarid Desert Control company shall become a leading provider of climate-smart agriculture solutions to combat desertification and soil degradation. MDC will focus on sustainable ecosystem management for agriculture, forestry, afforestation, and landscaping, to preserve water resources, strengthen food security, restore biodiversity, and safeguard our environment by contributing to efficient use of our natural resources.

"The nation that builds and nurtures its soil builds itself, says H.E. Abdul Jalil Alblouki. We must treat our natural resources as assets we pass to the next generation at an increased value. In partnership with Desert Control, we can turn sand into soil, create arable land, and preserve water. Together we will nurture and safeguard natural resources to strengthen food security and the prosperity of our nation and our planet."

"Mawarid and Barari create value at the forefront of innovation and sustainable practice that improve the environment while driving profitable growth, says CEO of Mawarid Holding Investment, Ayman El Gayar. In partnership with Desert Control, we can save water, reduce fertilizer usage, improve desert soils, fight desertification, and reduce costs to deliver value for our operation, for our clients, and for our nation. Our partnership will create a tremendous environmental impact in the UAE and the wider MENA region by enabling more efficient use of precious resources."

The new company will be incorporated as soon as possible and targets the start of operation in Q1 2022.

About Desert Control:

Desert Control specializes in climate-smart agri-tech solutions to combat desertification, soil degradation, and water scarcity. Its patented Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) restores and protects soil, reducing water usage for agriculture, forests, and green landscapes.

LNC enables sand and degraded soil to retain water and nutrients, thus increasing crop yields and ecosystem resilience while preserving water resources by up to 50%.

Our vision is to make earth green again.

https://www.desertcontrol.com

About Mawarid Holding Investment L.L.C

Mawarid Holding Investment LLC (MHI) is a reputable holding company with broad experience, through its subsidiaries, in many diversified domains,

including but not limited to agriculture, industry, services, hospitality, and other related business in the United Arab Emirates and the MENA region. Mawarid is specialized in identifying, creating, and managing services in accordance with the highest international standards. Within its current portfolio of a diversified group of companies, Mawarid has certain subsidiaries whose core business is agricultural, including Barari Natural Resources, Mawarid Services, and Mawarid Nurseries.

Mawarid, through its subsidiaries, is one of the leaders in the landscaping field as well as nature conservation with the management of 438 forest and nature reserves in the Emirates of Abu Dhabi covering over 200,000 hectares comprising of 13 million forestry trees and 550,000 date palm trees. Mawarid Holding Investment employs over 11,000 personnel within different industries across the UAE and outside.

http://mawaridhi.com

