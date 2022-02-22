(Cairo, Egypt): IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, today announces the opening of Crowne Plaza West Cairo- Arkan - its first hotel in Egypt. Located in the west of the Egyptian capital, Crowne Plaza West Cairo-Arkan is the first premium hotel in the heart of Sheikh Zayed and is in a prime position for locals and those travelling to Cairo for business, leisure or a combination of the two.

Designed to meet the needs of the modern business traveller, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts deeply understands work/life blend and this is brought to life at the brand’s hotels worldwide through a modern, distinct and purposeful design featuring multi-functional zones, great food and drinks, and a warm and engaging approach to guest service.

Engineer Amr Badreldine Chairman of El Badr Commercial Developments, commented: “Arkan Plaza is pleased to welcome its newest addition an IHG hotel, the first Crowne Plaza hotel in Egypt, one of the fastest growing hotel brands globally. Perfectly located within Arkan, Crowne Plaza - West Cairo will provide an exemplary experience. Arkan’s strategic location and wide range of facility services & offerings will meet every guest’s needs creating an exceptional experience at Crowne Plaza - West Cairo Arkan.”

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director IMEA at IHG Hotels & Resorts said: “We are excited to open our first Crowne Plaza hotel - Crowne Plaza West Cairo-Arkan, in Egypt, and expand our brand portfolio to offer world-class hospitality options to travellers with diverse needs. Crowne Plaza is known to be an international premium hotel brand which is loved by business travellers across the globe. We are confident that this new addition to our portfolio in the region will be a popular choice with both domestic and international guests visiting the country.

He added: as the government of Egypt continues to encourage further economic development in the country, there are increasing opportunities for the tourism and hospitality sector. With our focus on the market and expanding portfolio, we are well poised to cater to this demand.”

Lying in close proximity to the Giza Pyramids Plateau and the Grand Egyptian Museum, the hotel’s prime location offers ample entertainment opportunities, a large auditorium and high-end retail options, catering to every guest’s need. Part of the iconic landmark, Arkan Plaza, all 178 rooms and suites at Crowne Plaza West Cairo Arkan have a distinctive modern design and layout to help encourage productivity, restoration and to inspire guests.

Guests can also take full advantage of the hotel’s Plaza Workspace, our flexible and hybrid new lobby space offering daily visitors and hotel guests the opportunity to switch effortlessly between work & downtime be it to work solo or meet colleagues of friends. The combination of flexible working and relaxation spaces, with food and drink options, enable guests to move seamlessly between work and downtime. Crowne Plaza West Cairo - Arkan also has an additional five meeting rooms and event spaces available for hire along with an exclusive Club Lounge. With IHG’s Meet with Confidence programme, guests have the flexibility to book future meetings and events with zero cancellation fees at participating hotels. Whatever the business need, a dedicated Crowne Plaza Meeting Director will ensure every event is a success.

Crowne Plaza West Cairo-Arkan is home to an array of exquisite dining options. Amphora the all-day dining, take guests on a journey along the Mediterranean coast with inspiring interiors and a spacious terrace and serves an impressive selection of delicious dishes, infused with tantalizing flavors and powerful aromas. Mayrig, the long-awaited hearty, Armenian restaurant has finally landed in West Cairo, hailing all the way from Lebanon and Armenia, offering vibrant recipes blended with silk road spices and laced with signature aromas. Inspired by the vibrant streets of Asia, Miss Li Lee’s blends contemporary design with traditional, cultural elements coupled with a statement ceiling, edgy décor and colorful murals offering exquisite Pan-Asian favorites and signature cocktails as guests take in the spectacular views of the city from the Miss Li Lee’s outdoor terrace.

While visiting an IHG hotel, guests can be reassured that cleanliness is top of mind throughout each step of their stay. The company’s longstanding commitment to rigorous cleaning procedures has been enhanced with the IHG Way of Clean programme developed with Ecolab and Diversey, both world leaders in hygiene and cleaning technologies. As part of the IHG family of brands, Crowne Plaza West Cairo Arkan offers guests additional peace of mind with the IHG Clean Promise.

