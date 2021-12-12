PHOTO
- Profits will support children of determination with their education and learning environment
Dubai, UAE : To mark the season of giving and giving back, Crate and Barrel has released its annual edition of baubles in aid of Al Noor, a local training centre for persons with disabilities.
The unique ornaments have been hand-crafted by local artists and feature the map of the UAE, decked-out palm trees and sand dunes. Every purchase will support a child of determination with their education and learning environment, spreading cheer to homes and hearts across the region.
With each bauble priced at Dhs80, the limited collection is available now in Crate & Barrel stores and online at www.crateandbarrel.me.>
