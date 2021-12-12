Profits will support children of determination with their education and learning environment

Dubai, UAE : To mark the season of giving and giving back, Crate and Barrel has released its annual edition of baubles in aid of Al Noor, a local training centre for persons with disabilities.

The unique ornaments have been hand-crafted by local artists and feature the map of the UAE, decked-out palm trees and sand dunes. Every purchase will support a child of determination with their education and learning environment, spreading cheer to homes and hearts across the region.

With each bauble priced at Dhs80, the limited collection is available now in Crate & Barrel stores and online at www.crateandbarrel.me.

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Alexandra Richards

Memac Ogilvy

E: alexandra.richards@ogilvy.com

About Crate & Barrel

Crate and Barrel is an industry leading omni channel home furnishings specialty retailer, known for its exclusive designs, excellent value and superb customer service. In addition to a direct marketing division that services more than 90 countries, the company operates stores throughout the U.S. and Canada as well as franchise locations in Dubai, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Taiwan, Costa Rica, Chile, Colombia and Peru. Working directly with European ateliers and factories, Crate and Barrel was among the first to introduce affordable and contemporary table top products and kitchenware to American consumers. The brand's essence has translated perfectly to the omni channel era more than 50 years after opening its first store. www.crateandbarrel.com

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 375 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 500 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, CB2, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

Please follow us on

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://medium.com/@Majid.AlFuttaim

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021