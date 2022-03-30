Doha, Qatar: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the region’s largest holistic wellness resort and the world's first contemporary showcase of Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine (TAIM) welcomed dignitaries, celebrities, media, and special guests to the official opening of the award-winning holistic place of healing with a grand celebration.

The official ceremony comprised keynote speeches by Eng. Nasser Matar AlKawari, CEO of Msheireb Properties and Mr. Krip Rojanastien, Chairman and CEO of Chiva-Som, followed by an official unveiling ceremony. With a backdrop of oriental oud percussions and Arabic flute notes, Zulal Wellness Resort commemorated the occasion with a special moment marking the beginning of the wellness journey.

Mr. Daniele Vastolo, General Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort escorted guests on an introductory tour of the resort while explaining the concept behind the Resort and principles of TAIM. During the tour, Karen Campbell, Chiva-Som’s business development director talked to guests about the resort’s sustainability initiatives.

The grand opening received great acclaim among visitors including celebrities and special guests such as Qatari media personality and influencer Hassan Al Sai, American singer Pia Mia, Australian actor Sam Corlett, British model Yovanna Venture, American celebrity personal trainer Kirk Myers, and Kuwaiti travel blogger Fatima AlMatar.

Eng. Nasser Matar AlKawari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, says, “We are very happy to open Zulal Wellness Resort in partnership with the internationally renowned Chiva-Som. The resort is aligned with our mission at Msheireb Properties to develop modern projects that are environmentally sustainable. We are excited to offer wellness treatments that are deeply rooted in the Qatari and wider Arab culture, presented in exceptional world class wellness facilities. While adopting a new approach to Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine, the resort is set to significantly contribute to boosting the national tourism sector and support Qatar's strategic plans in achieving economic diversification and its National Vision.”

Mr. Krip Rojanastien, Chairman and CEO of Chiva-Som, says, “We are proud to unveil our resplendent new resort in Qatar in partnership with Msheireb Properties to deliver Chiva-Som’s holistic approach to wellness that draw on the indigenous traditions here in Qatar. Zulal Wellness Resort is a continuation of this approach and our path toward sustainable development. We are honoured to welcome guests, offering them our contemporary take on ancient wellness practices incorporated into over four hundred wellness treatments to encourage healthy choices and transform their lives and well-being.”

Mr. Daniele Vastolo, General Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort, adds, “After months of preparation, we are excited to have officially launched Zulal and we look forward to welcoming guests seeking support in their wellness journey. Our expert consultants are poised to cater to their needs in a serene and natural setting. Our retreats are aimed to be transformative beginnings and a starting point for a mindful and sustainable healthy lifestyle.”

The Zulal wellness experience is built upon six pillars of wellness: Nutrition, Fitness, Spa, Physiotherapy, Holistic Health, and Aesthetics. TAIM will be infused throughout each, together restoring body, mind, and spirit to optimum health in a sustainable manner.

Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine is derived from the Canon of Medicine written by physician-philosopher Ibn Sina (also known as Avicenna), in 1025. In its contemporary form, TAIM is distilled from over a millennium of evidence-based wellness practices into a range of treatments and programmes aimed at supporting health in the 21st century, with an emphasis on restoring life balance through herbal medicines, spiritual therapies, dietary and mind-body practices.

Zulal Wellness Resort is committed to the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Qatar’s National Vision 2030’s interconnected pillars – particularly environmental development. Committed to achieving a sustainable environment in Qatar, Zulal believes that personal wellness goes hand-in-hand with sustainability.

The resort is managed by Chiva-Som, a globally acclaimed pioneer in wellness and lifestyle transformation with 26 years’ experience honed at its flagship resort in Hua Hin, Thailand. Zulal, the first full-immersion wellness resort in Qatar, and the largest in the Middle East, has been brought to life by Qatar’s premier master developers, Msheireb Properties.

For further information or enquiries, please visit www.zulal.com or email reservations@zulal.com

ABOUT ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT

Zulal Wellness Resort is a unique wellbeing haven, brought to life by Qatar’s premier master developers, Msheireb Properties. Set to be Qatar’s largest wellness destination, and the Middle East’s first wellbeing resort, Zulal is expected to bring the world’s attention to Qatar and the region. The resort offers guests unique services and treatments, which are based upon Islamic wellness principles, and which use ingredients indigenous to the region. Located in Khasooma, a private coastal location to the north of Qatar, Zulal Wellness Resort brings visitors a luxurious experience, offering the highest international standards that are inclusive of local family values. Zulal, which is an Arabic word meaning ‘pure natural water,’ offers two exclusive venues for health and wellbeing. Adults can access a wide range of therapeutic and lifestyle enhancement treatments based upon traditional Arabic and Islamic wellness principles in the Zulal Serenity Wellness Resort, and the Zulal Discovery Wellness Resort enables families to enjoy positive wellness experiences together, inspiring young children and their parents with fun, interactive activities that help them learn more about adopting a healthy lifestyle.

ABOUT CHIVA-SOM INTERNATIONAL HEALTH RESORTS

Since 1995, the award-winning Chiva-Som has been a pioneer in transformative wellness practices to global acclaim. Its commitment to an innovative, holistic approach which expertly balances mind, body, and spirit, continues to this day with its flagship resort in Hua Hin, Thailand and the latest addition to the Chiva-Som family - Zulal Wellness Resort in Khasooma, Qatar.

Optimal, bespoke wellness lies at the heart of each Chiva-Som experience. With its unique synergy of Indigenous traditions and evidence-based wellness, Chiva-Som partners with guests on highly personalised wellness journeys focused on complete lifestyle transformation.

Chiva-Som’s genuine approach to wellness extends to the wider community, with educational opportunities and global sustainability initiatives at the core of everything the brand does.

ABOUT MSHEIREB PROPERTIES

A national real estate development company and a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation established as a commercial venture to support the foundation in achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030. The company aims to enrich people’s lives and improve the overall quality of how they live, work, and thrive by creating modern, innovative, and authentic developments.

Msheireb Properties partnered with industry leaders and experts to align the architectural lessons of the past with the latest in eco-friendly technologies, to employ a new approach to urban planning; one that combines traditional methods and modern technology to preserve the environment as well as the cultural identity of Qatar.

An emerging leader in sustainable development, Msheireb Properties’ new language is used to create buildings of a shared DNA, reviving local heritage and culture through a unified architectural idiom. Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is developing a blueprint for sustainable urban regeneration.

Msheireb Properties received ISO certification from the British Standards Institution for quality (ISO 9001:2015), environmental performance (ISO 14001:2015), occupational health and safety (BS OHSAS 18001:2007), and Risk Management Standard (ISO 31000:2009).

Media Contact: For further information, please contact: Danica Dsouza, Director of Marketing and Communication, Zulal Wellness resort at danica.dsouza@zulal.com