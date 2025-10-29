Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Zukti Jewelry invites you to be part of its grand inauguration event on the 1st of November at 5:00 PM. The store is located at the Dubai Outlet Mall. The celebration will feature a captivating violin performance and a Tanoura show, blending the fascinating art of culture with the mesmerizing art of jewelry.

Zukti Jewelry aims to provide customers with exquisite jewelry pieces that speak for themselves. The inauguration event promises an unforgettable evening, showcasing not only the brand's stunning collections but also celebrating individuality, the true self, and beauty.

"We are excited to open our doors and share our passion for jewelry with the community," says the founder of Zukti Jewelry. “We aim to show the world that the craft of jewelry can be more than just external beauty, that each piece can speak for its wearer and reflect their inner beauty and soul. I know that we will succeed in reflecting this message clearly from the start.”

Event Highlights:

The inauguration event will feature beautiful melodies through a live violin performance. The captivating artistry of Tanoura dance will also be on display, with its vibrant colors and spiritual symbolism. To further celebrate this special occasion, Zukti Jewelry is offering visitors a jewelry giveaway!

How to Enter the Giveaway:

Follow @zuktijewelry on Instagram.

Tag 3 friends in the comments, sharing why you'd love to win.

Share the event video to your story and tag @zuktijewelry.

Giveaway Details:

Campaign Dates: November 1 – November 20

Winner Announcement: November 21, 2025

Make a statement with Zukti Jewelry!

About Zukti Jewelry:

Zukti provides you with a playing field for self-expression. At Zukti, each piece tells a story and represents your evolving identity, through which you pass on your legacy. Each item we create is a bold statement, a delicate nuance, a reflection of the world and the unique individuals within it. Zukti is designed to be treasured, passed down through generations as a shared experience and a tangible embodiment of love, friendship, and family. Every piece carries a story waiting to be discovered.

Contact:

Anish P.D.

Manager

anish@zukti.ae