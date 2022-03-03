Dubai : Today, Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, announced the latest version of its low-code offering, Zoho Creator Platform, an all-in-one solution that bridges the gap between business users and IT teams by providing a comprehensive low-code solution-building experience regardless of technical know-how.

Addressing the needs of both business users and IT teams, Zoho Creator Platform supports all levels of developers across business and IT teams with features to build, integrate, analyze, and manage for a complete low-code experience, enabling ten times faster deployment than any other solution on the market.

"The bulk of low-code application development, from customization to automation, can be handled today by users with moderate technical knowledge. Where we see a gap, especially for the mid-market and enterprise, is between building and deployment," said Hyther Nizam, President Middle East and Africa, Zoho Corp.

"Outside of Zoho's Creator Platform, few if any low-code solutions on the market allow business users or IT to engineer tools while simultaneously enabling IT teams to manage ongoing challenges of security, compliance, integration, and governance. Combining these two disciplines and user profiles is where we see the unique value of the Creator Platform,” he added.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region continues to witness a soaring demand for business software development as companies strive to automate operations. But they are limited with either scarce IT and software developers skills or high costs for implementation and long development cycle, forcing some organizations to outsource talents from abroad.

The new Creator Platform will help organizations in the MENA become self-sufficient in developing applications; enable teams within organizations to work alongside one another to create solutions that cater to their digital needs.

The Zoho Creator Platform integrates digital data and processes to facilitate the creation of truly agile custom solutions for business users and IT teams alike. Business developers can now easily build scalable low-code solutions which include apps, integrations, analytics, and process automation without heavy dependency on IT teams or time-consuming training.

The latest version includes new and enhanced features such as business process blueprinting, AI-enabled smart import, Enhanced Serverless Functions, conversational analytics, Centralized Governance and a multi-environment setup. These features help users build a connected eco-system of solutions while maximising IT teams' control through a robust end-to-end application development lifecycle management (ADLM).

Additionally, while other low code platforms help business users in app development, it still often happens in silos and creates the problem of shadow IT. Therefore, the new Creator platform equips IT teams with greater control around governance, security and compliance so that business users (citizen developers) and IT teams can work together to create auto scalable, niche, complex and agile solutions so that organizations can focus on solving business problems and pursue new opportunities.

Zoho Creator Platform Pricing

Pricing starts at AED 91 per employee. For comprehensive pricing information, please visit: https://www.zoho.com/creator/pricing.html

About Zoho

With 50+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies. More than 75 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses. Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. The company is privately held and is headquartered in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in the United States, India, Japan, China, Canada, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com/.

