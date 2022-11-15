Zoho Books now offers 14 editions

Dubai: Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, announced today that the Zoho Finance Platform has achieved 70% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth in the MEA region, supporting more than half a million businesses across more than 160 countries. The suite's flagship accounting application, Zoho Books, has recorded 80% growth in MEA and 71% in UAE in 2021.

Driving the Platform's growth is the global expansion of its cloud-based accounting application, Zoho Books, which now supports 180 currencies, 17 languages, and is backed by a comprehensive global tax engine that solves country-specific tax compliance challenges. The accounting application now supports 14 editions, including a global version.

"We’ve seen excellent adoption of Zoho's finance suite of applications by businesses in the MEA region, and also across the world. Zoho’s finance platform offers businesses an unparalleled breadth and depth in terms of product capabilities. This enables businesses to customize the applications, extend their capabilities, and scale the solutions to evolve rapidly with their changing needs," said Hyther Nizam, President MEA for Zoho. "The consistent global growth of the applications that we’ve seen over the years is a testament to this fact. We will continue to invest in the platform to make it a truly innovative solution that businesses can leverage to reach their full potential."

Launched in 2011, Zoho Books is among the five highest grossing Zoho products both globally and in the MEA region. The accounting application offers editions across the globe, including the US, UK, Canada, India, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman. Zoho Books is a government-recognized VAT-compliant solution in UAE (FTA), and also a VAT and e-invoicing-compliant solution in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (ZATCA).

Zoho's Finance Platform includes solutions for accounting, inventory management, travel and expense management, and billing and subscription management. These applications are built on the same underlying platform, enabling instant interoperability, seamless data flow, and unification across systems. Typically, businesses start using one of the finance products and then expand their usage to other applications within the suite. On average, customers using Zoho Books for more than one year adopt at least two other applications within the finance suite.

Beyond products and the platform, businesses can benefit from the strength of the ecosystem. The finance platform comes with a growing network of payment gateways, banks, travel partners and shopping carts. Businesses can also connect with any third-party applications through APIs and Zoho Marketplace. This significantly reduces the need to invest in IT resources and enables them to quickly go to market with any change.

Zoho Finance Plus starts at AED 699 monthly per organization. Zoho Books starts at AED 69 monthly per organization. For more information on pricing please visit: www.zoho.com/books/pricing/

About Zoho

With 55+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies. More than 80 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses. Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. The company is privately held and is headquartered in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in the United States, India, Japan, China, Canada, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com/ .

