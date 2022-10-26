Dubai — Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, announced today that Zoho One, the operating system for businesses, now supports 50,000 organizations across more than 160 countries. Over the past two years alone, the platform has grown 150 per cent, with 37.5 per cent of new Zoho One customers coming from mid-market and enterprise businesses. License upgrades by customers who adopted Zoho One five years ago have increased by 92 per cent, contributing to this milestone growth. In UAE, Zoho One has witnessed 77 per cent growth since 2021.

These figures reflect the market's move away from static legacy applications and toward end-to-end solutions that empower organizations to be agile, scale, and adapt to changes in their industries.

"Siloed systems cause business silos," said Hyther Nizam, MEA President at Zoho. "An integrated organization, therefore, is typically a reflection of integrated systems underneath. This is what we see with our own customers. Nearly half of Zoho One customers use 20 or more apps across functions, integrating their organization and reporting higher returns. With Zoho One, we set the tone for the rest of the industry on what a platform, or rather an operating system for business, could be. We will continue to lead the way."

Zoho One launched in 2017 as a first-of-its-kind suite including 35 integrated applications. Today, Zoho One is the Operating System for Business—a comprehensive, scalable platform comprised of 45 unified applications along with end-to-end services including AI, business intelligence, contextual communication, and unified search, allowing businesses to run every aspect of their organization—from sales and marketing to finance, HR, and analytics.

Over the last five years, Zoho One has added 10 new apps and countless services in dialogue with businesses to meet their evolving needs, while acutely reducing customers' total cost of ownership in adopting and maintaining the platform. It has the scope and power to run any business out of the box while carrying the tools necessary for organizations to customize the solution to fit their requirements.

Zoho One is built entirely in-house, on a single technology stack, resulting in a truly unified, end-to-end platform with hundreds of integration points across its applications.

Consistent, ground-up unification provides businesses with a deeper connection between sales, marketing, customer support, accounting, human resources, and other functions. Its upmarket growth is made possible by the platform's capacity to tightly integrate with third-party solutions without causing data and operational silos or impacting the efficiency of a business’s existing system.

Zoho One has been the number-one best-selling product for Zoho in the Middle East and Africa since 2019 and continues to be businesses' most preferred all-in-one solution. In 2021, Zoho grew by 52 per cent in the MEA region, which is the second-highest growing region for the company.

