Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Ziebart Bahrain, a division of Ebrahim K. Kanoo B.S.C. (c) (EKK), has opened its newest branch, located in Tubli adjacent to the Toyota Plaza Service Station. The new branch offers a wide range of high-quality car care services including car wash, express detailing, interior and exterior detailing, diamond gloss, ceramic coating, window tinting and more.

Ziebart Bahrain Head of Operations, Jacob Stephen said: “We are very pleased to launch our newest Ziebart facility in Tubli to keep up with the increasing demand. We now accept walk-in customers who will receive the focused service that people have come to expect from Ebrahim K. Kanoo. Customers will be guided by our expert advisors, who will also assist them in selecting the best solution for their vehicles.”

Billed as ‘the world’s #1 franchise in vehicle appearance and protection’, Ziebart was founded in 1959 and currently has 1200 Ziebart Service Centers in 37 countries. Its operations in Bahrain, through its partnership with EKK, extends to over 40 years.

The new Tubli branch is open daily from 7am to 10pm. For enquiries, call Ziebart Bahrain on 17321222, email ziebart@ekkanoo.com.bh or DM us on Instagram @ziebartbahrain.