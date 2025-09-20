ZG Developments, a distinguished leader in the Egyptian real estate sector, is set to make a significant appearance at Cityscape Egypt 2025. The company will use this prestigious event to highlight its extensive legacy, present its outstanding project portfolio, and formally unveil its latest chapter, the "STAY" project, located in New Sheikh Zayed City.

With a history of 38 years of experience and innovation, ZG Developments represents the second generation of El Nile for Housing and Urban Development, established in 1987. Since its founding, the company has consistently held a leadership position in the market, introducing groundbreaking concepts in urban development. Its successful trajectory spans from the creation of residential and administrative towers in Nasr City to the development of integrated residential communities in premium locations such as New Cairo, Sheikh Zayed, and other significant governorates throughout Egypt.

The core of the company's vision is to deliver real estate developments that seamlessly integrate superior quality, contemporary design, and strategic locations, all while upholding the highest standards of execution and commitment. This steadfast philosophy has yielded a portfolio of highly successful projects that have garnered widespread recognition, including Zayed Greens 1, 2, 3, 4, Tabah West, FLW, and SVN Shades. These projects are a testament to the company's expertise and its proven ability to satisfy the high expectations of clients and investors.

n its continued pursuit of innovation, ZG Developments is preparing for the launch of its new project, "STAY," situated in a prime location within New Sheikh Zayed City. The project encompasses a total area of 40 acres. In accordance with the company’s strategic, phased development approach, the initial phase will be launched on 15 acres, ensuring meticulous focus on delivering the utmost quality and execution for this inaugural stage.

ZG Developments views its participation in Cityscape as a vital opportunity to engage directly with clients and key stakeholders. The event will serve as a platform to provide comprehensive details on the new project and to exhibit the company’s diverse portfolio, which underscores its enduring commitment to advancing the Egyptian real estate sector and providing substantial value to the market.