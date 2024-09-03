Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Zenith Technologies, a leading UAE-based provider of Intelligent Security and Big Data, AI Correlated Analytics, has been at the forefront of security innovation in the region. The company's groundbreaking technologies have played a crucial role in supporting the UAE’s vision to become one of the safest countries in the world, contributing to Abu Dhabi and Dubai's recognition as the most liveable cities in the Middle East and Africa, according to the 2024 Global Liveability Index by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

Zenith Technologies pioneered the development of mobile Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, releasing the world's first system in 2008. As a leader in advanced security technologies in the Middle East, Zenith has designed and developed many of the cameras that enhance safety across the UAE, including those in Dubai’s Downtown area. This leadership in innovation underscores Zenith’s commitment to public safety and its pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s vision to be among the safest countries globally.

Zenith Technologies has collaborated with key regional authorities, including Dubai Police, Ajman Police, and other security agencies across the Middle East, to deploy cutting-edge technologies that significantly enhance law enforcement capabilities. This collaboration has been integral in advancing security measures across the region.

"Zenith Technologies is committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in security technology," said Russell Hammad, Founder and CEO of Zenith Technologies. "Our partnership with Dubai Police and other regional security agencies has allowed us to continuously innovate and deploy advanced solutions that not only enhance public safety but also set a global standard for intelligent policing. We take immense pride in our ability to anticipate the needs of law enforcement agencies and deliver technologies that not only address current challenges but also prepare them for future threats. Our mission is to ensure that the UAE remains a beacon of safety and security, and we are dedicated to providing the tools and technologies necessary to achieve that goal."

Zenith’s pioneering efforts are exemplified by the Zenith AI EagleEye Intelligent Patrol system, which embeds six AI cameras in a policing patrol lightbar to provide 360-degree situational awareness. This innovative platform, featuring Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and AI-driven LIDAR technology, among others, has redefined intelligent patrol capabilities in the region. The AI EagleEye also features a lightbar-embedded AI drone that communicates real-time intelligence to police headquarters, aiding in the identification of major crimes, on-road offenders, and minor infringements with unparalleled precision.

Zenith Technologies' Timeline of Innovation:

2008: Launch of Mobile ANPR

Launch of Mobile ANPR 2009: First Generation of the Broadcast Monitoring Platform

First Generation of the Broadcast Monitoring Platform 2010: Fixed ANPR Specialized Cameras

Fixed ANPR Specialized Cameras 2011: Smart ANPR Mobile App

Smart ANPR Mobile App 2012: Intelligent Video Analytics

Intelligent Video Analytics 2014: First Generation of MMS (Media Monitoring System) and TEM (Traffic Enforcement and Monitoring) Platform with ANPR make, model, and color

First Generation of MMS (Media Monitoring System) and TEM (Traffic Enforcement and Monitoring) Platform with ANPR make, model, and color 2015: Next Generation of MMS

Next Generation of MMS 2016: Traffic Gantry Platform

Traffic Gantry Platform 2017: Big Data Fusion & Correlation

Big Data Fusion & Correlation 2018: AI Physical & Digital Data Convergence and Next Generation TEM

AI Physical & Digital Data Convergence and Next Generation TEM 2019: AI-driven LIDAR Technology & Machine Learning ANPR

AI-driven LIDAR Technology & Machine Learning ANPR 2020: Fixed ANPR Specialized Cameras

Fixed ANPR Specialized Cameras 2021: First Generation of Eagle Eye Intelligent Lightbar and AI Platform Seatbelt/Mobile Detection

First Generation of Eagle Eye Intelligent Lightbar and AI Platform Seatbelt/Mobile Detection 2023: Launch of the new AI EagleEye Intelligent Patrol system

Zenith’s commitment to innovation and excellence has made it synonymous with a plethora of technological advancements in law enforcement, particularly in the UAE. By continuously disrupting its own technologies, Zenith not only meets the evolving needs of the region but also contributes to the UAE’s status as one of the safest countries in the world.

About Zenith Technologies

Zenith Technologies, an Australian company with an established presence in the United Kingdom and the Middle East since 2008, has evolved to be a globally leading force in transcending the landscape of the physical and cyber security terrain. Zenith has empowered AI-correlated analytics in Law Enforcement; wider Homeland Security and Governmental security apparatus across the Middle East. Zenith is honored to have embraced the ethos and transformative mindset of leading security institutions as the Dubai Police over the past 15 years, who have unequivocally embraced Zenith’s disruptive vision in law enforcement. Zenith Technologies extends its regional progress into the illustrious and digital-age savvy paradigm shift of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other reputed regional players. Zenith has been synonymous with a plethora of technological advancements alongside the likes of Dubai Police, and continues to do so by disrupting its own technologies with reiterations of further world’s first advancements in the Intelligent Patrol and the future of global Policing.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anisha Sharma

Empyre Communications

E: anisha@empyrecommunications.com