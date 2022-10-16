Zealous has signed up with FACEKI for their AI-powered Identity Verification and Liveness Detection technology solutions. Zealous, a geolocation-enabled networking application based in Dubai will utilize FACEKI’s next generation technologies to combat fake accounts and provide the safest digital networking environment.

About Zealous

Zealous is collective for like minded individuals who shape and drive the tech startup ecosystem forward. They plan to make networking in the tech world easy, personal and meaningful.

Website: https://www.getzealous.com

About FACEKI

FACEKI is a platform for verifying user identity. It was developed with the aim of simplifying the user's journey and fighting fraud backed by the latest facial recognition technology.

FACEKI has developed a range of innovative and AI-based services to reduce time and cost to ensure the identity of the customer to 95% with support for local languages.

FACEKI aims to make logging into accounts smooth, simple and safer than ever before.

Website: https://www.faceki.com