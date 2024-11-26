Conveniently located just 150 meters from the Al Furjan metro station and down the road from the award-winning ZāZEN Ivy and ZāZEN Gardens developments

Dubai, UAE: As the world gathers for COP29 to address critical climate challenges, ZāZEN Properties proudly announces the launch of its latest LEED-certified residential project, The Hub Residences by ZāZEN, in Al Furjan. Continuing a long-standing and successful relationship, ZāZEN Properties is once again partnering with One Broker Group (OBG) as the exclusive sales partner for this new launch.

This launch reinforces the brand’s dedication to sustainable, community-focused developments and aligns with global efforts to secure a greener future. The Hub Residences is located just 150 meters from the Al Furjan metro station, making it ideal for end users and investors alike. This new project is poised to offer an elevated standard of living within one of Dubai’s most vibrant, community-centric neighbourhoods.

As Dubai’s real estate market continues its robust growth, with total transactions reaching AED 1.57 billion over the past month, the off-plan market takes the edge over ready properties, accounting for 52.2% of total transactions, equating to a staggering AED 822.1 million. This new LEED-certified, 10-story mid-rise development, adds to ZāZEN’s portfolio, offering a selection of 105 high-quality spacious residences. Built to foster comfort, well-being and community, the 105 residences consist of modem one, two, two with maids, three with maids and select Townhouse apartments. The Townhouse apartments offer a new product type within Al Furjan, giving residents the space of their own townhouse, with a private garden and pool, along with the benefits and facilities of a premium apartment building.

Madhav Dhar, Founding Member, and COO of ZāZEN Properties, commented on the launch: “We are thrilled to announce that our newest project, The Hub Residences by ZāZEN, will be officially launching over the next few weeks. The location right next to the Al Furjan metro is very premium, offering great capital appreciation and rental returns over the mid-term. And with so many new developers entering the mid-market segment, our proven success with delivering ZāZEN One and ZāZEN Gardens, and selling out ZāZEN Ivy speaks for itself. We have laid a foundation of quality, community and sustainability, and with this new development, we continue to set the benchmark. Our commitment remains as strong as ever—to build thriving communities that offer long-term value to end-users and investors.”

Residents will enjoy proximity to the Al Furjan Metro, Ibn Battuta Mall, 2 International Schools, and other key destinations such as The Beach at JBR and Dubai Marina, further enhancing Al Furjan’s appeal as an investment hotspot. The upcoming metro expansion and Al Furjan’s transformation into a 20-minute city underscores ZāZEN’s commitment to meeting the city’s progressive urban demands. The project is primed to attract renters and buyers seeking a home that combines quality with a strategic location and exceptional design.

In line with Dubai’s ongoing real estate boom, the timing for this project aligns perfectly with market demands for high quality sustainable urban residences. ZāZEN’s commitment to fostering sustainable communities underscores its alignment with global efforts to secure a greener future. By anticipating trends today, ZāZEN contributes to the broader dialogue on sustainability, ensuring communities thrive responsibly in the years to come.

ZāZEN Properties is reimagining community living in Dubai. With a focus on crafting modern residences that prioritize high quality & community focused living spaces. The sustainable real estate developer is dedicated to fostering vibrant communities where people from all walks of life can grow and thrive.

The company's impressive portfolio showcases award-winning projects such as ZāZEN One in JVT and ZāZEN Gardens in Al Furjan, both of which have redefined standards in design and sustainability. Additionally, ZāZEN Gardens stands out as the UAE’s first LEED Gold certified residential project and has won the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year award, at the NDTV Ultimate Reality Awards. ZāZEN One has also similarly set a benchmark in the Jumeirah Village area, winning the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year in 2022 and the Residential Real Estate Project of the Year 2022-2023 at the International Property Awards. The ZāZEN brand has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Green Developers and was featured in the Top 25 Developers in the Middle East, and the Top 50 Developers in the GCC, in 2023 and 2024 by Construction Week.

Looking ahead, projects like ZāZEN Ivy, set to rise beside ZāZEN Gardens, promise to uphold this legacy, seamlessly blending modern design, quality, sustainability, and affordability. Drawing on a wealth of experience and expertise, ZāZEN Properties is committed to delivering excellence across all aspects of its developments with a clear mission: to build high-quality, community-focused, sustainable residential developments in established communities of Dubai, and add value to Dubai’s residential landscape.

