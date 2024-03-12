Winners voted for by over 600,000 passengers globally

Customer experience “setting a benchmark for airports worldwide”

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Zayed International Airport has been named “Best Airport at Arrivals Globally” by the Airports Council International at the 2023 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards.

This year’s results recognise ASQ Award winners as being the world’s best airports for the quality of their customer experience, as selected by passengers, who provided feedback in close to 600,000 surveys.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, said: “Receiving accolades is always gratifying, but there's a distinct honour in being chosen by the passengers. Winning this award means so much to the whole team at Zayed International Airport, who continually work hard to ensure that the passenger is at the heart of everything we do.

“Our new state-of-the-art Terminal was meticulously crafted to ensure every visitor's journey is seamless, enjoyable, and unforgettable. I am immensely proud to witness our guests' appreciation for our efforts.”

ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira, said: “Congratulations to the whole team at Zayed International Airport on their success in the Airport Service Quality Awards. Your dedication to excellence in customer experience sets a benchmark for airports worldwide!

"Flying through this cutting-edge airport isn't just a transit; it's an experience crafted with care. Your success in the ASQ Awards underscores your ability to give every passenger a memorable and enjoyable airport journey. Keep setting the bar high.”

The ASQ initiative stands out as the airport industry's sole global benchmarking programme dedicated to gauging passenger satisfaction during their time at the airport. Operating across more than 400 airports globally, this programme delivers an in-depth assessment of the quality of the customer service experience. The resulting database allows for a comprehensive analysis of the customer service experience at each participating airport.

Amadeus EVP Airport & Airline Operations Rudy Daniello added, “Over the past few years, many airports have applied technologies like self-service and biometrics to improve passenger experience across key airport touchpoints. What we’re seeing now is a desire to move to the next level by working more collaboratively with airlines and other partners to manage the impact of disruption better. The management of disruptions is a defining issue for passengers, so we look forward to working closely with the industry as it develops new approaches that deliver improved outcomes for passengers.”

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Abu Dhabi Airports also oversees Abu Dhabi Duty Free and Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone. Having welcomed approximately 23 million passengers through its airports in 2023, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the emirate for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.

