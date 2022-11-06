Ma’ameer, Kingdom of Bahrain: Zayani Motors, the exclusive dealer of Mitsubishi and Fuso in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently announced the delivery of its vehicles’ fleet to Bahrain Gas, Bahrain’s most reliable partner in the domain of safe gas distribution and A 2 Z Kitchen Equipment/Appliances specialists with 60 years of legacy.

The fleet included three of Mitsubishi’s leading pick-up truck; the Mitsubishi L200, In addition to FUSO FM 65F Cab & Chassis 17.1 Ton GVW which will be added to Bahrain Gas fleet to serve customers.

On the occasion, a special ceremony was organised at Zayani Motors headquarters in Ma'ameer to deliver the vehicles. The function was attended by Managing Director of Zayani Motors Mr. Rashid Zayed Alzayani, General Manager of Zayani Motors Mr. Mohammed Zaki, Bahrain Gas Senior Management Representative and Family Member Mr. Fahad Bashar Alhasan, along with Bahrain Gas LPG Division Manager Mr. Hashif Ameen and Logistics In-charge Mr. Biju K Nair.

The delivery comes as part of Zayani Motors’ commitment to further cement its leading position as one of the key automotive dealers in the Kingdom, by providing key establishments in Bahrain with fleets of reliable commercial vehicles that would certainly have a positive impact on their operations.

In conclusion of the ceremony, Mr. Rashid Zayed Alzayani expressed appreciation to Bahrain Gas for its confidence in the high-quality services and products offered by Zayani Motors. For his part, Mr. Fahad Bashar Alhasan thanked Zayani Motors for its exceptional services, premium products and the high professional efficiency of its staff members.

