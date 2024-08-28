Nuwaidrat, Kingdom of Bahrain: Zayani Leasing, one of the longest-standing car leasing companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the strengthening of its major partnership with Bader Ahmed Kaiksow Group (BAK), one of the most prominent institutions in the commercial sector. The fleet provided by Zayani Leasing will be increased to meet the group’s various commercial needs.

Zayani Leasing will provide a fleet of MG and Mitsubishi vehicles with the aim of supporting the group’s leading performance on economic and commercial levels. The fleet consists of MG 5; the stylish and economic sedan designed to enhance both work and pleasure while providing an exceptional driving experience, and the contemporary crossover MG ZS, as well as the reliable L200 pickup truck from Mitsubishi.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Khalid Hamid Alzayani, Managing Director of Zayani Leasing, stated, “We are proud of our partnership with BAK Group, which is solid proof of the group’s confidence in Zayani Leasing and the exceptional and high-quality services it provides. We are pleased to have played a part of the group’s success in the past and look forward to continuing this fruitful partnership in the coming period.”

He continued, “At Zayani Leasing, we are keen to provide all customers with competitive prices and the best vehicles in the market to meet the growing needs of companies and institutions operating in different fields. This comes within our commitment to drive the economic development witnessed by the Kingdom by supporting our partners operating in various sectors.”

For his part, Mr. Salman Kaiksow, Director of BAK Group, commented, "We are pleased with the distinguished services provided by Zayani Leasing in the previous period. We affirm the importance of this strategic partnership that meets our commercial needs with high efficiency, and anticipate further cooperation by renewing our existing partnership."

BAK Group is one of the oldest companies in the commercial sector that takes part in economic and commercial projects with added value to the national economy. The well-known family business is active in various commercial activities including civil engineering & road works, engineering services, importing and sales of bulk building materials, premium tiles & sanitary ware, rental & chartering of marine vessels & providing marine services, IT services & various solutions, travel and tourism services.

Zayani Leasing emerged as one of the top leasing companies in the Kingdom since its establishment in 1999 as a subsidiary of Alzayani Investments, with matchless competitive rates, attractive packages and an extensive portfolio of satisfied clients that include individuals, corporates, government bodies, and other private institutions.

About Zayani Leasing:

Established in 1999, Zayani Leasing, a subsidiary of Zayani Investments has transformed itself into one of the largest professional leasing companies on the island. With competitive rates, attractive packages and an extensive portfolio of satisfied customers, Zayani leasing has emerged a market leader over the years.

Zayani Leasing stands for Variety, Value and Safety and is associated with the highest quality of services offered at competitive prices. Whatever the requirement may be, either a single vehicle, fleet, or specialised vehicle solution, Zayani Leasing provides a tailored solution to leasing needs.

All the vehicles offered by Zayani Leasing are insured and dealer maintained with the aim of providing the customer with upmost confidence in leasing a vehicle.

Visit www.zayanileasing.com for more information.

